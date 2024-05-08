"I don't have a problem. YOU have a problem": Fortnite community reacts to player's collection of Jonesy-based presets

Fortnite's library of cosmetics is spread far and wide, with the game offering a seemingly endless list of skins and other cosmetic items for players to create their ideal in-game avatars. Among these characters, some are bound to be more favored than others, whether it be due to their rarity or the overall impact they have had on the game, and no other character has made a larger impact on players and Fortnite than Jonesy.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/overusedzombiere, where the player showcased their collection of presets from the Locker UI that exclusively feature outfits that use the Jonesy character model. The player's collection is quite extensive, leading them to joke in the caption accompanying the post, stating:

"I don't have a problem. YOU have a problem"

The Reddit post attracted a lot of opinions and jokes from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/legoclonewarslover adding to the original poster's joke about liking Jonesy too much. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/NorthzYT used this moment to express how they missed out on the Moist Merman outfit, which also uses the Jonesy character model, and how they are eagerly anticipating its return.

Reddit user u/BulletsOfCheese, on the other hand, couldn't help but point out how the player was missing the Comic Batman outfit, explaining how the character also utilizes the Jonesy character model as showcased by the Comic Batman outfit's jaw.

Highlighting their love for Jonesy and his impact on not just the cosmetic side, but also his role in the Fortnite storyline, Reddit user u/Skykipz14-Gaming commented:

"I can't blame you. He's my favorite storyline character."

How many outfits use the Jonesy character model in Fortnite?

Vengeance Jones is one of the many Jonesy Snapshots (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy, along with other default characters in the game, has grown to be synonymous with Fortnite, even being integrated into the storyline. His popularity has led the Jonesy character model to be used in over 84 outfits, with more surely to come. While using the same character model for so many different skins could be seen as a move to manage resources, it, funnily enough, has an in-game explanation.

Jonesy The First and other consequent Jonesy skins are Snapshots of John Jones, a member of the Imagined Order who dedicated his life to the Zero Point and the Loop. On his mission to protect The Zero Point, John Jones has made his way in and out of the Battle Royale island several times, leaving behind a new Snapshot every time.

