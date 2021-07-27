Is an Ariana Grande event actually happening in Fortnite Season 7?

Leaks regarding the Ariana Grande Fortnite event were announced a while ago, but it is still yet to arrive. While leaks aren't official, they're still quite reliable. Most leaks from accurate sources, like where this one came from, do happen. The event was rumored to be happening in Season 7, but hasn't till now. There is still about a month or so left in the season, but it's nearly time for the Ariana Grande Fortnite event to happen.

Accompanying the live event would be the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin and other cosmetics (likely a back bling, pickaxe and emote). Without the live event, fans of Ariana won't be able to purchase those skins. No other musician has made it into the world of Fortnite without a live concert, except for Travis Scott.

The Travis Scott skin (Image via Deadline)

With all the speculation, rumors and leaks, there's a good chance of the Ariana Grande Fortnite event happening, but when?

Ariana Grande Fortnite event

Nothing is ever guaranteed, but the Ariana Grande Fortnite event seems likely. Leaks indicate it will happen, and all signs seem to be pointing to her live event taking place soon. As there's no official announcement or date, it depends on whenever Epic Games decides to make it happen. There is one thing, however, that could indicate when this live event may happen.

Image via Sportskeeda

Recently, a countdown timer went live in Fortnite. Players can now see the countdown in the lobby and in-game. The timer currently shows about 10 days and some hours until the live event happens. With the end of Season 7 a little over a month away, there's no way that timer could be for the Season 7 finale. That leaves one real option: the Ariana Grande Fortnite event.

Fortnite lobbies after Ariana comes to game pic.twitter.com/CUfQitZ8WY — Sensitive - Fortnite Leaks & News (@LeaksSensitive) July 26, 2021

Since the timer is counting down to August 6th, it makes sense that there would be a different event, unrelated to the storyline - such as a concert. Plus, a Google search for "What day is Ariana Grande Day" shows that August 6th is that day. Therefore, all signs point toward this event finally happening on August 6th. The Ariana Grande Fortnite skin and accompanying cosmetics may show up in the Item Shop a day or two earlier to announce the event and get people to buy it.

✨ARIANA GRANDE - FORTNITE ICON SERIES SKIN CONCEPT✨



This concept has been in the works for a while now and it’s finally complete! Tried to make this a mix of Ariana’s aesthetic but still keeping true to Fortnite’s art style.



Hope you like it! 💗 pic.twitter.com/OShmaV92cS — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 15, 2020

What kind of cosmetics will come with the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin?

Edited by Sabine Algur