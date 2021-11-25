Is Fortnite Chapter 3 confirmed? Release date, teasers, new map and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 has finally been confirmed amidst a plethora of leaks and speculations. The End event will take place towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, and a new chapter shall begin thereafter on December 7.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Players are naturally excited about Chapter 3, because it will contain a ton of new content. From map changes to gameplay mechanics, Epic Games is expected to add several elements to Fortnite.

Here's everything players need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map is codenamed Artemis

Interestingly, leakers have suggested that the Fortnite map is codenamed Artemis in the files.

🟪Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🟪 @rac0c0 The new map is codenamed "Artemis"

Artemis is the Greek Goddess of the wild, and animals.

I have no idea what this is supposed to mean cus we already got a "wild life" themed season but we'll find out soon The new map is codenamed "Artemis"Artemis is the Greek Goddess of the wild, and animals.I have no idea what this is supposed to mean cus we already got a "wild life" themed season but we'll find out soon

Artemis is the Greek goddess of the wild and animals. While the codename might have no connection to the actual map, many players are assuming that Chapter 3 will introduce a map with several biomes and wildlife.

HYPEX @HYPEX Greatest Fortnite map change build-ups of all time, I might have forgot some but these had the entire community speculate for days.. Greatest Fortnite map change build-ups of all time, I might have forgot some but these had the entire community speculate for days.. https://t.co/vijjuJDiqD

EDMIRE2k, the player whose map concept began the Chapter 3 theories, recently revealed that Chapter 3 POIs will be based on the things that were inside the Mothership UFO during Chapter 2 Season 7.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) https://t.co/ydITy8aJ3r

If speculation turns out to be true, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map might arrive with POIs such as Lucky Landing, Catty Corner, Butter Barn, Pirate Ship and more.

aditya @ind_investor @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄 @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄

Players have been requesting Epic Games to bring back certain OG locations for a long time, and Chapter 3 might turn this dream into reality.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3?

Alongside the map changes, Fortnite Chapter 3 will also contain certain gameplay mechanics.

As per HYPEX, players will be able to slide and shoot in the new chapter. A POI has also been teased in the poster for the sliding mechanics.

HYPEX @HYPEX SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 https://t.co/lVsUm3qA5n

For weapons, players can expect to use the new Throwable Axe item. Its model has been revealed by leakers, but there's no information on the release date and it functionality.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Throwable Axe" Item. No other info about it tho, just the model of it! Upcoming "Throwable Axe" Item. No other info about it tho, just the model of it! https://t.co/GBVEMPfJ6j

Lastly, it comes as no surprise that Fortnite collaborations will be frequent during Chapter 3 as well. With the likes of Spider-Man and The Rock, players can look forward to a star-studded Item Shop during the new chapter.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here are the collabs that were mentioned in the Apple v. Epic documents but didn't happen yet, most likely all for Chapter 3!



Which ones are you looking forward to the most? 👀 Here are the collabs that were mentioned in the Apple v. Epic documents but didn't happen yet, most likely all for Chapter 3!Which ones are you looking forward to the most? 👀 https://t.co/noYThRUBdU

As of now, the Fortnite community can await The End live event that will take place on December 4.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET



fn.gg/TheEnd Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ETfn.gg/TheEnd https://t.co/KbhSRR3KqL

The game will be temporarily shut down for two days, and Chapter 3 will begin on December 7.

