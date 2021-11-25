Is Fortnite Chapter 3 confirmed? Release date, teasers, new map and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 has finally been confirmed amidst a plethora of leaks and speculations. The End event will take place towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, and a new chapter shall begin thereafter on December 7.
Players are naturally excited about Chapter 3, because it will contain a ton of new content. From map changes to gameplay mechanics, Epic Games is expected to add several elements to Fortnite.
Here's everything players need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3.
Fortnite Chapter 3 map is codenamed Artemis
Interestingly, leakers have suggested that the Fortnite map is codenamed Artemis in the files.
Artemis is the Greek goddess of the wild and animals. While the codename might have no connection to the actual map, many players are assuming that Chapter 3 will introduce a map with several biomes and wildlife.
EDMIRE2k, the player whose map concept began the Chapter 3 theories, recently revealed that Chapter 3 POIs will be based on the things that were inside the Mothership UFO during Chapter 2 Season 7.
If speculation turns out to be true, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map might arrive with POIs such as Lucky Landing, Catty Corner, Butter Barn, Pirate Ship and more.
Players have been requesting Epic Games to bring back certain OG locations for a long time, and Chapter 3 might turn this dream into reality.
What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3?
Alongside the map changes, Fortnite Chapter 3 will also contain certain gameplay mechanics.
As per HYPEX, players will be able to slide and shoot in the new chapter. A POI has also been teased in the poster for the sliding mechanics.
For weapons, players can expect to use the new Throwable Axe item. Its model has been revealed by leakers, but there's no information on the release date and it functionality.
Lastly, it comes as no surprise that Fortnite collaborations will be frequent during Chapter 3 as well. With the likes of Spider-Man and The Rock, players can look forward to a star-studded Item Shop during the new chapter.
As of now, the Fortnite community can await The End live event that will take place on December 4.
The game will be temporarily shut down for two days, and Chapter 3 will begin on December 7.