Is Fortnite collaborating with Sonic? Viral tweet explained

Is Fortnite collaborating with Sonic? While the thought of having this crossover would break the internet, there's nothing to confirm a collaboration is in the works. By all accounts, while there is a lot going on in-game at the moment in terms of crossovers, Sonic is not one of them. In fact, no leakers/data miners have hinted at this possibility in the slightest either.

Since upcoming collaborations with My Hero Academia and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are scheduled to occur soon, there's no more room for major collabs. That being said, the rumors regarding Fortnite x Sonic have gained considerable attention over the past few days. Why are fans of the opinion that an upcoming collaboration is imminent? Well, as it turns out, it has to do with a viral tweet.

Fan-made tweet goes viral and sparks rumors of a Fortnite x Sonic collaboration

Sonic is a household name in several parts of the world. Given the cult-like fanbase, it's no surprise that any rumors about a potential collaboration will go viral. Considering that Sonic Superstars released towards the end of August 2023, it's not too outlandish to imagine a collaboration in the works. Nevertheless, none of it is going to be coming to fruition anytime soon.

The reason behind the rumors going viral has to do with a tweet that was posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @hunicrio. In the tweet, they showcased an image featuring Sonic and friends jumping off the Battle Buss alongside other prominent characters such as Sylvie and Princeless Lexa. The artwork is so good that many users took it to be real. This, in turn, sparked the rumors of an upcoming collaboration, Here's what a few users have to say about it:

As seen from the comments, the community at large would love for Sonic to be part of the Metaverse. Given the character's legacy, fandom, and personality, it would fit right into the wacky world of Fortnite. However, this task is not as simple as it would seem.

Fortnite x Sonic collaboration could take years to come to fruition

While Epic Games does try to cater to every fandom present within the Metaverse, it's not possible to do so. Given how complicated it can get to secure intellectual rights and other such legal work, at times, the effort is too great. Other times, the collaboration may not be favorable for Epic Games or even hyped to a viable extent.

For these reasons, some collaborations never see the light of day. A good example of this is Family Guy. While there are files in-game that suggest possible cosmetics being added to the Item Shop, these have been in limbo for over two years. Likewise, while Sonic is a good idea on paper, it may not be feasible in the short term and perhaps not in the long term either.

