Is Fortnite dying? The state of 100-man battle royale in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite was released in 2017, and is naturally not as popular as it once was. Accordingly, critics of Epic Games' battle royale title often claim that the game is dead.

However, saying that Fortnite is dead is a far-fetched statement. Despite the downfall in its popularity, it is pretty prevalent among the masses.

The article below explains the current state of Fortnite through some reliable statistics and speculations.

Fortnite still boasts over 2 million active players

The biggest parameter to judge a game's popularity is its active player-base, and Fortnite is no exception. As per Player Counter, it has over 2 million active players from several regions across the world.

Similarly, statistics by Esports Charts state that Fortnite has been watched for more than 52 million hours in the last 30 days on Twitch. An average of over 4,500 channels have streamed the game, owing to which it is the eighth most-watched category on Twitch.

The numbers mentioned above are enough to prove that Fortnite is far from dead. However, it is also self-evident that the game is not as popular as it once was.

How long can Fortnite survive in the battle royale genre?

While there is no doubt that Fortnite is not dead, many players also argue that the user base is decreasing at an unprecedented pace. New games such as Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042 have been released recently, and the multiplayer genre of gaming is more competitive than ever.

Yet again, statistics paint a different picture. Fortnite's player base has rather increased steadily in 2021. Even though veterans and burnt-out content creators often quit the game, new players quickly replace them.

Another factor that proves that Fortnite isn't dying is the frequent collaborations. Movies such as Free Guy and Venom: Let There be Carnage were promoted in the game through skins and cosmetic items.

Carnage crossover in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moreover, leaks have suggested that even bigger collaborations, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Game of Thrones, are planned for Chapter 3.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Fortnite will remain a prominent battle royale game for a long time. With Creative, players can also make their own mini-games and maps. This can help the 100-man battle royale game in becoming an evergreen success like Roblox and Minecraft.

