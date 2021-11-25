Is Fortnite going to 'End' after Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything you need to know

"The End" of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is very close. It's time to buckle up and be prepared for another scintillating season-ending event as the Cubed-themed season crawls towards the final days.
The end of Chapter 2 Season 8 is significant as Epic Games will release a new chapter as soon as the Cubed season gets over. A new season means a new map for gamers as well as a transition of storyline. However, before that gamers are eager to know about the event that is expected soon.
The latest leaks regarding the same are going viral and gamers are eager to know if Fortnite will "End" after Chapter 2 Season 8.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: "The End" trailer revealed
The arrival of the Cubes in Fortnite revealed that the island will undergo massive destruction. The Cube Queen revealed how she planned to spread corruption among loopers. It was certain that they would have to wait till the end of the season to see the anhilition of their beloved map.
Developers at Epic Games have recently revealed the trailer for the much-awaited end-of-season event. The name of Fortnite's live event, "The End," perfectly sums up what loopers should look forward to.
It is a short yet captivating animated trailer that reveals a face off between the Cube Queen and popular characters including Peely, and Cuddle Team Leader, to name a few. The Queen is more powerful than ever and the future of the island is in jeopardy.
"The End" will take place on December 4, 2021, and will commence at 4 PM ET.
How Fortnite's "The End" event is more of a reward party for gamers
By the looks of it, the "The End" event will turn out to be a great success. The reason is not only that the Cube Queen is wrecking havoc and will see the end of the island, but also the fact that Epic has decided to roll out free rewards for gamers.
The event commences on December 4 and loopers can squad up with friends to enjoy it. Epic has made massive changes to the system and it has been revealed that up to 16 players can be present in a single party.
Free wraps and cosmetics will be rewarded upon participation, and players will also have a chance to claim 225,000 XP.
The Bargain Bin Week will kick off on November 30 and gamers can exchange exotic items at a much cheaper rate before moving onto a new chapter.