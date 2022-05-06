Is the Fortnite Item Shop curation getting worse by the day?

Fortnite players have expressed their concern regarding the state of the Item Shop. In the past few months, not a lot of great cosmetics have been up for grabs, and the developers have been reluctant to bring back the items that the community wants.

It is evident that Epic Games is focusing more on crossovers. As a result, there's a significant decline in authentic skins based on the storyline of the title.

This article will explain if the Item Shop is in its worst state ever.

Fortnite and Epic Games' obsession with crossover skins

At the time of writing, here are the skins available in Item Shop on May 6, 2022:

Scarlet Witch

Master Chief

Delta-One from Gears of War

Star Wars

Book of Boba Fett cosmetics

Street Fighter cosmetics

El Chapulin

Apart from these crossovers, some authentic outfits like Scimitar and Dark Bomber are available in the Featured section. Also, the Omega Knight Level Up Quest pack has been released for 1200 V-Bucks.

Clearly, the Item Shop is dominated by crossover skins. And it is no surprise that a limited number of players buy such skins, while the majority feel left out.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned state of the Item Shop is nothing new. If not for Star Wars, it would be full of cosmetics from other franchises like Marvel and DC.

Here's how famous YouTuber AussieAntics reacted to an Item Shop that contained ten layers of Marvel skins.

Crossover skins are undoubtedly great for promotion. From Naruto to Master Chief, a ton of characters from different universes are now a part of Fortnite. Having said that, the developers' current approach might lead to many players feeling overwhelmed and betrayed.

Similarly, there was a time when Fortnite used to release silly and comforting emotes. This has now been replaced by dance emotes that are primarily based on viral songs from Tik-Tok and other social media platforms.

What do Fortnite players expect from the Item Shop?

Naturally, the prominence of crossovers affects Epic Games' willingness and ability to bring back OG skins. A ton of cosmetics from Chapter 2 haven't returned for a long time, and this leads to Uncommon and Rare outfits becoming valuable for no logical reason.

A perfect example of the same is Special Forces, a skin that hasn't returned in over 1000 days.

The community's expectations from Fortnite are simple. Loopers do not have a problem with crossovers unless and until they hinder the availability of authentic skins. If not 50 percent, original skins should at least make up for 30 percent of the Item Shop cosmetics daily.

All in all, a plethora of Star Wars cosmetics have arrived in Epic Games' battle royale game on the occasion of Star Wars day. Fans of the franchise are delighted to see them in the game for obvious reasons, while others patiently wait for the original skins or skins from the franchises they like.

