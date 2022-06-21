Is Fortnite secretly recording its players? REC feature explained

Fortnite, like any other video game, is prone to bugs and glitches. Since the game is constantly developing, it is very plausible that some bugs surface after a feature has been live for some time.

The developers can promptly fix any such issue with a supplemented hotfix or a patch update.

The world is nowhere near descending into an Orwellian state, but with the advent of technology, real-time spying and breach of players' data have become an omnipresent nuisance. Many games have been accused of spying on users and collecting sensitive information.

dva @saddva_3 Who at epic recording me playing fortnite Who at epic recording me playing fortnite https://t.co/KeZYpHs20b

Recently, Fortnite gamers stumbled upon such a bug that the community questioned the developers. The frenzy soon simmered down when the actual reason behind the bug surfaced.

The loopers soon regained their confidence after Epic Games addressed the situation and controlled the narrative in time.

Fortnite has in-built replay demo splitting function

Players had recently noticed a red recording button flashing at the top of their screens while playing Fortnite. This was seen across its different modes.

Perplexed, users soon resorted to an alleged conclusion that Epic was spying on them. This led to fans questioning if they were being monitored.

Thankfully, the developer stepped in at the right time to put things right. The company recently pushed a hotfix that disabled the in-game 'Replay Demo Splitting' function.

For the unversed, Fortnite has an in-built system that allows loopers to manually start/stop recording during a match.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to an issue, we've turned off the ability to manually Start and Stop recording mid-match. Capturing replays of your entire match still works as usual. Due to an issue, we've turned off the ability to manually Start and Stop recording mid-match. Capturing replays of your entire match still works as usual. https://t.co/Qt3yK82pfo

Gamers can easily toggle the replay recording on and off with the push of a button. When the developers disabled this feature, this led to a glitch that started displaying a flashing red button at the top of their screens.

The red flashing sign indicates that the gameplay is being recorded. It only appears when the recording has been manually turned on.

Fans often use this feature to record particular clips from a match. This feature is better than recording the entire gameplay, which consumes time and data storage.

Later, to put players at ease, the developers enabled the function again so that the rec sign could stop flashing. This did the trick for most players. A few reported still seeing the rec button flashing after the rollback.

Epic addressed this and said it was a glitch that would be fixed separately. Gamers can relax and continue playing Fortnite without worrying about being monitored and data breaches.

While the developers don't monitor them regularly, in some special conditions, they have to resort to investigating certain users.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus " icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. Because of an errant "REC" icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. Because of an errant "REC 🔴" icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. https://t.co/wapWX8VABv

Epic is very strict about in-game abuse and proactive in preventing loopers from any such instance. If someone gets reported multiple times for breaching the game's rules and regulations, they are monitored for any red flags.

If individuals are found flouting the rules, strict actions are taken against them. This includes bans from specific game modes, temporary bans from matchmaking, and account suspension.

Readers should not worry about any data breach and continue playing the game. Epic values its fanbase and maintains a stringent policy against such infractions.

