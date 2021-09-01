Is Fortnite Sludgy Swamp worth landing after the mothership destruction?

Sludgy Swamp, the Fortnite POI formerly known as Slurpy Swamp, has undergone some big changes. Following the v17.50 downtime, Corny Complex was abducted, and Slurpy Swamp is no more after its abduction. In its place is Sludgy Swamp, and the location arguably got worse. Not much has changed, but they did remove one important feature from it.

Slurpy Swamp was notable and popular for one main reason: the slurpy water provided health and shield to Fortnite players who stood in it. That's no longer the case.

Is Sludgy Swamp a good Fortnite POI?

Slurpy Swamp was one of the most popular Fortnite POIs to land at since its debut in Chapter 2, Season 1. With the healing factor and the amount of loot, many players preferred landing here, making it one of the most trafficked Chapter 2 POIs. Now, without the slurpy water, there's significantly less benefit to landing there.

You can no longer heal from the slurp rivers over at Sludgy Swamp (Formerly Slurpy) — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) August 31, 2021

Currently in its place is Sludgy Swamp, a POI with all of the Fortnite players and none of the benefits. While there are still slurp barrels around the location, those are scarce and only provide 20 health and shield once. The water was a draw for Slurpy Swamp, and that's gone now.

In the new POI Sludgy Swamp, the water (slurp) no longer heals you. R.I.P Slurp 😭



📷 ILoveDokkan1 pic.twitter.com/RQhRnYtGm2 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) August 31, 2021

There's still plenty of loot, as Sludgy Swamp remains one of the largest POIs in the game. There are plenty of buildings and chests to loot, but the instant health aspect is completely removed. There are also other, better POIs that have comparable loot. Without the slurpy water, there's very little reason to continue landing at Sludgy Swamp.

The slurpy water in Slurpy Swamp has dried up, leaving behind sludgy water. Image via Epic Games

It's unclear why Fortnite chose to have the Slurp Factory abducted, thus drying up the water and removing the healing capability. The POI seems to be going backward in quality, but Epic Games surely has a plan for the location going forward.

