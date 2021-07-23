Is it possible to get Fortnite on an iPhone after the ban?

The popular Battle Royale game Fortnite was banned from the App Store back in August 2020. Ever since, gamers have been curious to know if the game will make a comeback for the iOS interface.

Epic and Apple engaged in a lawsuit that lasted for two weeks. Both companies presented their arguments and counterarguments before the judicial bench.

Eventually, Apple agreed to allow Fortnite to be back on the App Store. However, there were certain clauses that Epic needed to comply with. The developers of Fortnite disagreed on the same and the gaming title remains absent from the App Store.

Gamers have been wondering whether there is a way to install the application on an iPhone or not.

Download and install Fortnite on iPhone and enjoy the Battle Royale mode

Gamers who have already downloaded the game before can re-download it.

Open the App Store.

In the top-right corner, tap on the Account icon.

Tap on All Purchases option in the Accounts section.

Switch on the My Purchases tab to access the complete list of applications that has been downloaded in the iPhone.

In the search bar, type Fortnite.

From the results, click on the "Download" button to install the game.

This method only works for devices that already had Fortnite installed previously. However, there are gamers who have never downloaded Fortnite on their iPhones.

Gamers who have never downloaded the game on their iPhones can download it by setting up Family Sharing. The steps involved are given below.

Open the Settings app.

Tap on the name to access Apple ID.

Tap on the "Set Up Family Sharing".

Click on the Purchase Sharing and make sure the option is turned on.

Gamers will be require to add a payment method..

Navigate to the App Store.

Click on the Account.

Click on Purchased option.

Tap on the family member's account.

Search for Fortnite and download it once it is available.

Gamers should note that there are several websites that claim to download Fortnite for iPhones. However, Apple does not compromise with security and user experience. Third party websites are fraudulent and will not download Fortnite on iPhones.

Edited by Ashish Yadav