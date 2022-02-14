Is trading Fortnite accounts bannable as of Chapter 3 Season 1?

With the introduction of Chapter 3, a plethora of changes surfaced in Fortnite. The developers utilized the downtime to fix the much-needed glitches and eliminate the bugs that caused significant issues in the previous seasons.

In terms of content, loopers were expected to see drastic changes as the new season arrived. With tweaks being implemented in almost every segment of the popular title, several community members wondered whether tweaks were being made to the rules and regulations of the game.

Apparently, everyone is eager to know if trading Fortnite accounts is bannable as Chapter 3 Season 1.

Trading of Fortnite accounts is prohibited by Epic

Gamers spend a considerable amount of time investing in exclusive cosmetics. An account with some of the finest skins, emotes, gliders, and other in-game items easily becomes quite desirable.

Many players are willing to sell such accounts to get a good price. However, it is crucial to know whether such trade deals are legal as per Epic's rules and regulation policies or not.

Even though trading accounts may seem like a fair exchange and fetch a satisfactory amount of money, it is entirely illegal in Chapter 3 Season 1. According to the Epic Games Terms of Service, users should access the game through their own accounts. It is strictly mentioned that transferring of accounts is prohibited.

"You may only access the Services through your own account. Users do not own their accounts, and gifting or otherwise transferring of accounts or access keys is prohibited."

Gamers will also find a similar statement in the Epic Games End User License Agreement. It is mentioned that players should refrain from selling the entire software or any of its parts as it is completely prohibited.

"You may not do or attempt to do any of the following with respect to the software or any of its parts, sell, rent, lease, license, distribute, or otherwise transfer it."

Therefore, it is well understood that trading Fortnite accounts is completely illegal as of Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic keeps a record of such malicious activities, and accounts found guilty of breaking the rules and regulations will be handed a ban by the developers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer