It'll finally be possible to play Fortnite without guns, here's why

Guns are the most important aspect of battle royale shooters like Fortnite, or are they?

Thanks to Creative mode, Fortnite is much more than just a battle royale game. Players can create their own maps that represent genres such as PvE, horror, simulation, and more.

Creative mode constantly gets updates that add new devices and props for creators to use. Here's why players might not feel the need to use guns after the next Creative update in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite to introduce a Melee Manager device soon

Creative enthusiasts have been requesting Epic Games to release the Melee Manager device for a long time now. Also known as Melee Modifier, it allows players to customize the stats of melee weapons like swords, Lightsabers, and more.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games has once again added the Melee Designer to the game files, but this time the image is blue Epic Games has once again added the Melee Designer to the game files, but this time the image is blue https://t.co/UI2z0qfLBn

The Melee Modifier was released accidentally once, but players couldn't do anything with it owing to a lack of melee weapons. Now that the arsenal is more diverse than ever, it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to bring it back.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Spotted by It appears Epic Games has accidentally enabled the Melee Modifier device in Creative Mode earlier than intendedSpotted by @Luwwani It appears Epic Games has accidentally enabled the Melee Modifier device in Creative Mode earlier than intendedSpotted by @Luwwani https://t.co/OVMQAQGBNI

Players were expecting the Melee Manager to be released with the 20.30 update because of the return of Lightsabers. Moreover, a new sword was teased in the recent Emicida concerts. Loopers could equip and use the weapon after spending a certain amount of time at the concert.

Bantuotaku @Bantuotaku_ Went to the Emicida Concert in Fortnite it's dope and it reminded me that Fortnite really sucks because they lack a variety of melee weapons in creative... Went to the Emicida Concert in Fortnite it's dope and it reminded me that Fortnite really sucks because they lack a variety of melee weapons in creative... https://t.co/6nwsPeffZm

What to expect from the Melee Manager device in Fortnite?

It is safe to assume that the Melee Manager in Fortnite will be accompanied by new weapons like swords and hammers. According to iFireMonkey, the device will let creators do anything they want and add a ton of customization features related to damage and swing speed.

For instance, players will be able to specify how much damage a melee weapon's primary and secondary attacks will deal. They will also be able to grant elements like critical damage and even decide the multipliers for it.

Long story short, the Melee Manager is the ideal device for anyone who loves melee weapons.

Leaker iFireMonkey also revealed that the following weapons would be released with the Melee Manager:

Basic spear

Sledgehammer

Fireman Axe

Medievial Sword

Molten Sword

Ninja Sword

With so many hand-to-hand combat weapons at their disposal, courtesy of the Melee Manager, it wouldn't be a surprise if Loopers stopped using guns altogether.

The aforementioned melee weapons might be released in the Battle Royale mode first. Then, based on the community's response, the developers will be able to evaluate the potential of the weapons and determine if they're good enough for Creative.

Hence, players around the world should buckle up for a gun-less meta in Chapter 3.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh