"Its not dead": Fortnite YouTuber "MustardPlays" explains why the game has more players than Minecraft and Roblox combined

Loopers often come across the phrase "Fortnite is dead." Popular content creators and loopers have taken to social media sites to express their disappointment time and again regarding the game and repeated use of the phrase often left gamers wondering about the veracity of its claim.

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games ever since it was released back in 2017. Recently, a popular Fortnite YouTuber presented statistics in an attempt to challenge the claims made by loopers. This article will reveal details regarding the same.

Fortnite has more live gamers than the top 5 games on Twitch

The growing popularity of games such as COD Modern Warfare, League of Legends, Minecraft, and Roblox on popular streaming channels has raised significant questions regarding the popularity of Fortnite.

Gamers were mostly under the impression that the game was dying as both casual users and content creators began shifting to other online games. However, Fortnite streamer, Mustard Plays completely disagrees with this claim.

The YouTuber states that OG content creators are making their way back into the game as developers have recently begun implementing major changes.

It was also pointed out that Epic has added several new aspects to Fortnite in Season 7 and gamers have started exploring the island once again.

He busts down the myth regarding the popularity of Fortnite and establishes that the Battle Royale title remains one of the most popular games in the genre.

The YouTuber revealed the list of all-time concurrent gamers and PUBG Mobile tops the list with over 3 million concurrent users back in 2018.

He went on to explain that during the Galactus event Fortnite broke all records and recorded a massive 15 million concurrent gamers.

Love when people say "Fortnite is dead" not realizing that it has more active online players than Warzone, Apex legends and Valorant combined..#Fortnite #Warzone #VALORANT #ApexLegends #Warframe pic.twitter.com/xzhCEaEruW — Prodigy (@ElProdigy_) July 18, 2021

To end the debate on whether Fortnite is dead or not, Mustard Plays picked up five of the top most viewed gaming streams on Twitch. The YouTuber uses a special website that displays the number of live gamers in these games.

The total number of live audiences for the top 5 games on Twitch came to a figure over 3 million. However, the count for Fortnite alone surpassed over 5 million.

People that think fortnite is dead don’t realize that epic has no intention of stopping. They’ve always raised the bar and brought completely unexpected things to the table. — ITZBIGX (@ItzBigx) July 18, 2021

In recent years, Roblox and Minecraft have garnered a lot of attention among gamers. However, Mustard Plays claims that the accumulated live gamer count for both these games is almost half of the live gamer count of Fortnite.

Statistics reveal that Fortnite has been engaging gamers for a long time and continues to do so even at this point in time. The game is very much alive and anyone who claims that Fortnite is dead should take a look at the interactive video posted by Mustard Plays.

Edited by Siddharth Satish