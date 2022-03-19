Lack of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers has community on the verge of a breakdown

Epic Games is often one of the best developers when it comes to teasing what will come next in their games, and that is particularly true for Fortnite.

However, there has not been much of a peep about the end of Chapter 3 Season 1 and the start of Season 2. Plenty of leaks and datamined information have come out, but nothing has been made official so far.

Epic Games hasn't released a trailer, a teaser image, or even gone as far as to simply confirm Season 1's end date. These are uncharted waters and fans of the battle royale are baffled by it.

Fortnite fans are questioning the lack of Chapter 3 Season 2 information

Many fans believe Chapter 3 Season 1 is winding down because of the countdown in the Battle Pass and what leakers have revealed.

🇪🇸🇯🇵🇺🇦💙MartaZelda B.💙🇺🇦🇯🇵🇪🇸 @53_zelda @FortniteGame Today is March 19, season 1 is supposed to end today, what happens that there is no trailer for chapter 3, season 2? @FortniteGame Today is March 19, season 1 is supposed to end today, what happens that there is no trailer for chapter 3, season 2?

Some players have tried to come up with their own theories to explain the lack of information, but it seems no one really has any official information about Chapter 3 Season 2.

HeyLux " Fornite Concepts & Leaks & News " @FnConcepts01 Why don't we have information about chapter 3 season 2? Here is the answer: The first season 2 is about war. And no war is known when it will begin. That's why I don't think the season has received any information Why don't we have information about chapter 3 season 2? Here is the answer: The first season 2 is about war. And no war is known when it will begin. That's why I don't think the season has received any information

Could Epic Games be delaying the season or not teasing it for a reason? If that's the case, the lack of hype for Season 2 is doing the job for them, with so many players talking about it.

Ałi ⚡️ @AliHsnR Why I am seeing no hype for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?? Why I am seeing no hype for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2??

Reactions to the lack of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 information

Naturally, alongside those questioning the whereabouts of the teasers are those reacting in their own way. Some might even say that these players are overreacting to the situation.

Shiina @RealShiina There are no Season 2 teasers because Chapter 3 - Season 1 is the end of Fortnite. There are no Season 2 teasers because Chapter 3 - Season 1 is the end of Fortnite.

Shiina is a prominent leaker in the community and the above post is clearly an attempt at trolling, but there are a handful of players who could very well take it seriously. The lack of confirmation regarding Season 2 has a few fans assuming the worst.

Sea Lantern the 2nd #SaveRedDeadOnline @taranfight Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 is dead we are going to be on chapter 3 season 1 forever there is no chapter 1 season 2 Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 is dead we are going to be on chapter 3 season 1 forever there is no chapter 1 season 2

Then of course, some preferred to use humor to deal with the situation. One Twitter user joked how even in 2045, society would have collapsed but there would still be no sign of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Sleepy Sloth @SleepyS86439829 The year is 2045 society as colapsed but more importantly chapter 3 season 2 as been delayed

and theres still no teaser. The year is 2045 society as colapsed but more importantly chapter 3 season 2 as been delayed and theres still no teaser.

Others have a logical explanation as to why the season hasn't been teased, referring to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



It is most likely because of the stuff going on between Ukraine and Russia, and as next Season is meant to be a WAR theme between the IO and The Seven, probably not the best idea to tease this



#FortniteCH3S2 Just to clarify why we have had no teasers for Chapter 3, Season 2:It is most likely because of the stuff going on between Ukraine and Russia, and as next Season is meant to be a WAR theme between the IO and The Seven, probably not the best idea to tease this Just to clarify why we have had no teasers for Chapter 3, Season 2:It is most likely because of the stuff going on between Ukraine and Russia, and as next Season is meant to be a WAR theme between the IO and The Seven, probably not the best idea to tease this 😅#FortniteCH3S2

If so, it makes perfect sense as to why Epic Games wants to avoid promoting a Fortnite season based around war. It's all speculation, of course, but whatever the reason, it certainly has the community buzzing.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee