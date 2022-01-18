Lack of interesting Fortnite LTMs has players frustated

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through, but there is a grudge that the entire community has brought forward, even though this has been one of the best periods in the game's recent history. The complaint lies in the game's lack of original Battle Royale LTMs (Limited Time Modes).

Players used to have a blast when LTMs were regularly added to the game as part of updates. Currently, there are multiple limited-time modes in the game, but most players in the community are not having fun grinding them.

Official FortniteBR subreddit discussion on the lack of interesting LTMs in the game for so long (Image via Reddit)

There are rumours of a No-Build LTM coming to Chapter 3, but it is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the community is divided on adding a game mode in the title without its most unique feature.

While No-build LTM might interest Fortnite players who play the game casually, others might complain that it makes the game feel like every other Battle Royale title.

Fortnite LTMs are a great way to grind the game and take a break from sweaty Battle Royale lobbies

Players who have updated the game will be aware that four LTMs were added in the new v19.10 update, namely, Horde Rush, Close Encounters, Solid Gold and Unvaulted. However, these game modes are old and have been rotated in and out of the game several times.

IJD @__IJD__ Just realised that fortnite probably won't make a new ltm ever Just realised that fortnite probably won't make a new ltm ever

It is disheartening for players who regularly grind such game modes not to receive any new varieties. Marvel Knockout and Food Fight were some of the biggest hits in the community, and bringing them back might revive the sad status of LTMs in Chapter 3 Season 1.

JetJive @JetJive Question!

I miss playing Fortnite LTMs, like: Disco Domination, 50v50, Marvel Knockout, High Stakes. What was your favorite LTM? Question!I miss playing Fortnite LTMs, like: Disco Domination, 50v50, Marvel Knockout, High Stakes. What was your favorite LTM? 🛑📣Question!I miss playing Fortnite LTMs, like: Disco Domination, 50v50, Marvel Knockout, High Stakes. What was your favorite LTM?

It seems like Epic Games has grown lazy with their creativity and wants players to suffice their need for LTMs in the Creative mode. However, for the moment, even bringing back the old classics might make the community satisfied with their experience in-game.

