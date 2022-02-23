Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks reveal major details: Battle Pass skins, new POIs, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end and players are already gearing up for the new season. The theme will most likely be around the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.
Interestingly, the ongoing clash between Dr. Slone and The Foundation is similar to the war between S.H.A.D.O.W. and G.H.O.S.T. in Chapter 2 Season 2. Accordingly, players are looking forward to the return of Midas and the Doomsday Machine.
Here's everything to know about the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins
Even though the official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 isn't out yet, loopers have left no stone unturned in creating their own trailers and theories that are based on leaks and data-mined files.
As it turns out, many of these trailers look even better than the official ones.
Every season, Fortnite releases a unique trailer for the Battle Pass characters. In Chapter 3 Season 2, players can expect to unlock these skins by collecting XP:
- Gunnar
- Prisoner Jonesy
- The Origin
- IO Trooper
- The Sisters
From patrolling the Covert Canyon POI to nearly electrocuting Agent Jonesy, Gunnar has been an important member of the IO since Chapter 3. It makes perfect sense for the developers to finally add him as a playable skin.
Also, the snapshot of Jonesy wearing an orange outfit that was seen during The End live event could be included in the Battle Pass.
IO Troopers are troubling players by roaming around the map at the moment. These might be the worst NPCs, but the community seems eager to unlock their outfits with the upcoming Battle Pass.
Lastly, The Origin (the founding member of The Seven) and The Sisters (mentioned by Agent Jonesy in the Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic) were teased in a recent survey by Epic Games.
Map changes and new features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
It is no surprise that Epic Games is willing to bring in a ton of new content with Chapter 3 Season 2.
Leakers have hinted at the arrival of the following mechanics:
- A Tank Vehicle which could be a drivable IO Driller
- Tactical Sprinting like Call of Duty
- Tactical Overshield (accumulates over the standard 100 shield)
- Climber (loopers will be able to climb walls and mountains)
- Mythic Thermal AR (related to an upcoming POI codenamed DDMachine)
It is evident that Chapter 3 Season 2 will revolve around the battle between Dr. Slone and The Foundation. The former is planning to revive the Cattus monster from Chapter 1 Season 9, by drilling in The Devoured Landmark, while the latter is trying to bring back The Paradigm to the Seven.
It is worth noting that The Paradigm is often called a snapshot of Singularity, who built the Mecha robot to defeat the Cattus monster (Devourer). If these theories are true, then The Paradigm can help The Seven make another robot to defeat the Imagined Order.
Note: Leaks and rumors mentioned in this article are subject to change before the chapter's official release.