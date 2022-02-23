Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks reveal major details: Battle Pass skins, new POIs, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end and players are already gearing up for the new season. The theme will most likely be around the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

Interestingly, the ongoing clash between Dr. Slone and The Foundation is similar to the war between S.H.A.D.O.W. and G.H.O.S.T. in Chapter 2 Season 2. Accordingly, players are looking forward to the return of Midas and the Doomsday Machine.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins

Even though the official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 isn't out yet, loopers have left no stone unturned in creating their own trailers and theories that are based on leaks and data-mined files.

As it turns out, many of these trailers look even better than the official ones.

Every season, Fortnite releases a unique trailer for the Battle Pass characters. In Chapter 3 Season 2, players can expect to unlock these skins by collecting XP:

Gunnar

Prisoner Jonesy

The Origin

IO Trooper

The Sisters

From patrolling the Covert Canyon POI to nearly electrocuting Agent Jonesy, Gunnar has been an important member of the IO since Chapter 3. It makes perfect sense for the developers to finally add him as a playable skin.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?



(Thanks to Gunnar (Boss at Covert Cavern) got new styles in this update!!Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?(Thanks to @gameshed_ for sending me the images!) Gunnar (Boss at Covert Cavern) got new styles in this update!! 😳Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?(Thanks to @gameshed_ for sending me the images!) https://t.co/E0J7w1bvRf

Also, the snapshot of Jonesy wearing an orange outfit that was seen during The End live event could be included in the Battle Pass.

IO Troopers are troubling players by roaming around the map at the moment. These might be the worst NPCs, but the community seems eager to unlock their outfits with the upcoming Battle Pass.

Sledge @BringBackSledge



1. Survey Omega & Cosmic Knight

3. Styles for Sledge, Aeronaut, Hotwire, and Toxic Tagger

4. Sledges, Hotwires, and Toxic Taggers BB being update for shop

5. Scourge updated for shop

6. IO Trooper skin/ style for Sledge

7. Good ORIGINAL outfits Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus With the v19.30 Update, we’re removing the initial screen where you select Save The World, Battle Royale, or Creative game modes.



You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and kick off a match! With the v19.30 Update, we’re removing the initial screen where you select Save The World, Battle Royale, or Creative game modes. You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and kick off a match! https://t.co/9CWAft1VQp Alrighty, 19.30 wishlist time:1. Survey Omega & Cosmic Knight3. Styles for Sledge, Aeronaut, Hotwire, and Toxic Tagger4. Sledges, Hotwires, and Toxic Taggers BB being update for shop5. Scourge updated for shop6. IO Trooper skin/ style for Sledge7. Good ORIGINAL outfits twitter.com/FortniteStatus… Alrighty, 19.30 wishlist time:1. Survey Omega & Cosmic Knight3. Styles for Sledge, Aeronaut, Hotwire, and Toxic Tagger4. Sledges, Hotwires, and Toxic Taggers BB being update for shop5. Scourge updated for shop6. IO Trooper skin/ style for Sledge7. Good ORIGINAL outfits twitter.com/FortniteStatus…

Lastly, The Origin (the founding member of The Seven) and The Sisters (mentioned by Agent Jonesy in the Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic) were teased in a recent survey by Epic Games.

Z0m6ieLeaks  @Z0m6ieLeaks #Fortnite



(Noticed In The Recent Skin Survey) This May Be Our First Look At a New Seven Member Possibly The Origin!(Noticed In The Recent Skin Survey) This May Be Our First Look At a New Seven Member Possibly The Origin! 👀 #Fortnite (Noticed In The Recent Skin Survey) https://t.co/oQSg4osa16

Map changes and new features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It is no surprise that Epic Games is willing to bring in a ton of new content with Chapter 3 Season 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Leakers have hinted at the arrival of the following mechanics:

A Tank Vehicle which could be a drivable IO Driller

Tactical Sprinting like Call of Duty

Tactical Overshield (accumulates over the standard 100 shield)

Climber (loopers will be able to climb walls and mountains)

Mythic Thermal AR (related to an upcoming POI codenamed DDMachine)

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:



- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s

- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)



This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff

It is evident that Chapter 3 Season 2 will revolve around the battle between Dr. Slone and The Foundation. The former is planning to revive the Cattus monster from Chapter 1 Season 9, by drilling in The Devoured Landmark, while the latter is trying to bring back The Paradigm to the Seven.

It is worth noting that The Paradigm is often called a snapshot of Singularity, who built the Mecha robot to defeat the Cattus monster (Devourer). If these theories are true, then The Paradigm can help The Seven make another robot to defeat the Imagined Order.

Note: Leaks and rumors mentioned in this article are subject to change before the chapter's official release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi