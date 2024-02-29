"Leave it to Donnie to escape the Loop": Fortnite player gets over 52 million points on Driftboard, community finds it hilarious

The Fortnite community is no stranger to feats involving the many vehicles the game offers, especially the Driftboard, one of the most beloved additions over the years. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/HoarthYT, the player showcased a remarkable 52 million-point trick on a Driftboard, all thanks to a hilarious glitch involving Slurp Barrels.

The Driftboard was first introduced to Fortnite all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 7. While it was absent from the game for a while, they were recently brought back in Chapter 5 Season 1 as TMNT Hoverboards as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration.

The player, u/HoarthYT, was able to take advantage of the TMNT Hoverboard's capabilities and shock the community, with one player even stating:

"Leave it to Donnie to escape the Loop"

"Some say he is still getting trick points to this day" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's insane Driftboard trick

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a trio Battle Royale match in Chapter 5 Season 1, wearing the Donatello skin alongside their teammates. The three players can be seen in an interesting position as u/HoarthYT was on top of a Hoverboard while their teammates waited inside their cars around a couple of Slurp Barrels with low health.

As the player positioned themselves perfectly, one of their teammates drove into the Slurp Barrels, and the explosion launched u/HoarthYT and their TMNT Driftboard into the storm at ridiculous speeds. With the player practically flying off the map, the Driftboard began counting their points since their jump was still being registered as a trick.

The player kept going on and on, way past the map and deeper into the storm. However, this did not affect the Hoverboard's trick score, as it kept going up until u/HoarthYT reached a point inside the storm where they were eliminated, with 52 million points registered.

u/HoarthYT's unbelievable feat understandably took the Fortnite community by storm, with players expressing their disbelief at the moment captured in the Reddit clip. Meanwhile, others joked about how u/HoarthYT could break out of the Loop owing to their Donatello skin. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

While the trick performed by u/HoarthYT was only made possible via a glitch, it still adds to Fortnite's unpredictability and its overall dynamic nature, with players always coming across small details that make the game even funnier and more enjoyable.

