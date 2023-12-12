LEGO Fortnite "Matchmaking unavailable" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Since the launch of LEGO Fortnite, servers have been strained and filled. Therefore, numerous technical issues have been arising now and then. While most of these were trivial, according to veteran leaked/data miner iFireMonkey, the community detected a serious problem. Reports have been coming in about LEGO Fortnite worlds becoming corrupted.

As such, this concern has led to a "Matchmaking unavailable" error while trying to start up a session or load into a saved world. With Epic Games yet to address the issue, the community has banded together to come up with a possible solution.

So, here's how you can potentially fix the "Matchmaking unavailable" error in LEGO Fortnite.

How to fix the "Matchmaking unavailable" error in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned, players have reported that they couldn't connect to their LEGO worlds. Those who could connect are reporting that their LEGO world is corrupt. Their character is unable to move, and nothing works as it should. So, here are a few workarounds that can be implemented to solve the "Matchmaking unavailable" error.

1) Restart the game and wait before entering your LEGO world

Numerous users found a workaround to the issue by simply restarting the game and then waiting for a while. It would seem that waiting five to 10 minutes before entering the LEGO world should solve the issue.

If this method doesn't solve the issue the first time, you could try it a few more times. Since it has worked for others, it should work for you as well, given time.

2) Verify game files

If the first workaround doesn't help, consider verifying the game's files to solve the problem. At times, they tend to become corrupt or go missing for reasons unknown.

Alternatively, if you have high-speed internet, you could reinstall the game. A fresh installation is always better than trying to verify the game files. It will ensure that the game and every aspect is updated to the latest version.

3) Wait for an official fix

If the first workaround and verifying the game's files and/or reinstalling don't yield results, you will have to wait for an official fix from Epic Games. The publisher has been properly implementing fixes for the game since Chapter 5 Season 1 launched.

As such, this "Matchmaking unavailable" error in LEGO Fortnite should be resolved soon.

For now, you should consider playing the Battle Royale and Save The World modes or Fortnite Festival to gain XP to level up fast. Once the issue has been fixed, you can resume enjoying LEGO Fortnite in all its glory.

