LEGO Fortnite player finds a bunker in-game, hints at Imagined Order's return 

LEGO Fortnite has been surprising players since its launch in December 2023. The playerbase has been finding odds and ends alongside secrets while exploring the vast landscape. Given that the reality in which LEGO Fortnite exists is all part of the metaverse, this makes perfect sense. However, not too long ago, a user on Reddit came across something that had not been seen for a while in-game.

While exploring the vast landscape, u/reelhouse came across something that had not been seen since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. Based on its design and random placement in the world, community members unanimously agreed that it is none other than an Imagined Order Bunker.

In the Battle Royale mode, these Imagined Order Bunkers would often lead to underground strongholds belonging to the faction. In Chapter 2 Season 8, The Seven used it to rescue Loopers and usher them to safety during the Kymera Invasion. Once the island flipped over, Imagined Order Bunkers were never seen again - until now. This has led the community to ask one question.

Will the Imagined Order be featured in LEGO Fortnite?

While it may seem like a long stretch or a theory at best, there is some evidence of the Imagined Order coming to LEGO Fortnite mode eventually. Shortly before the mode went live in December 2023, Epic Games uploaded a trailer to showcase it in all its glory.

In this trailer, Brite Bomber could be seen running from Imagined Order Guards. She may have been caught if not for the random rift that opened in front of her that teleported her to the LEGO reality.

As such, this proves that the Imagined Order is still active and functional in the metaverse. Although not present in the Battle Royale mode, they are still very much out there and could cause a threat to reality. On that note, if Brite Bomber could be rifted to LEGO Fortnite, so could the Imagined Order.

Given that an Imagined Order Bunker was found in the mode, it could be possible that they already have underground strongholds present. It's only a matter of time before they spring into action and try to invade the LEGO reality with brutal force.

Lastly, given that Geno is still out there somewhere in the cold void, waiting and plotting his return, the Imagined Order is far from done. In all probability, they will play a role in the game in future storylines. Doctor Slone may even be featured in this new timeline sometime in the near future.

