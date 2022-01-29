Lightsabers return date potentially uncovered in new Fortnite leak

The Fortnite community went into a state of frenzy when Epic Games introduced Star Wars-staple Lightsabers in Chapter 2. However, the weapon was soon vaulted and it hasn't returned since.

Chapter 3 has been all about Epic Games gifting players what they want. From a Spider-Man crossover to Tilted Towers, every faction seems satisfied with the latest content.

Now, it seems like Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite, with the re-introduction of Lightsabers.

Lightsabers were re-added to Fortnite in patch 19.10

Data miners have discovered that files related to Lightsabers were re-added to the game with the latest 19.10 update. The update is unarguably one of the best in history, considering it brought back Tilted Towers, introduced Klombo, Tornadoes, and a lot more.

Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. https://t.co/LYjUVnE24H

As per leaks, the following Lightsaber files are now back in the game:

Lightsaber animations- In Air combo and Turbo Swing

VFX- Lightsaber smoke and Wisp effect

Data: Lightsaber Meele data

Meele combat- Left Click Wing and In Air Attacks

Lightsaber gameplay abilities like Stagger Enemy Melee, Damage Spin, and Base Damage.

The presence of these files clearly indicates that the developers are working on re-introducing an improved version of the Lightsabers. Also, there's a possibility that a new melee weapon is in the works, and its gameplay will be similar to the Lightsabers.

Regardless, players who loved the Star Wars collaboration in Chapter 2 should be excited, as they'll most likely get Lightsabers or an equally exciting weapon, either in Chapter 3 Season 2, or later.

Will Fortnite have a Darth Vader skin and Lightsaber themed pickaxe in Chapter 3?

The aforementioned leaks naturally spread like wildfire among Star Wars fans who also play Fortnite. Ever since the release of Boba Fett's skin, they have been optimistic about an even bigger crossover with the franchise.

While some believe the upcoming crossover will be themed around the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, others are happy with the return of Lightsabers and are expecting a pickaxe skin of the same.

It is worth noting that Donald Mustard teased a Darth Vader skin in a video posted ahead of Chapter 3. Hence, fans still hope that another Star Wars collaboration is on the horizon.

- Darth Vader & C3PO

- Tarzan

- John Carter of Mars

- Gravity Falls



It's worth noting for the future So the other day @DonaldMustard posted a new video teasing Jones but there's a *possibility* some of the background items are teasers since Donald has done it a lot in the past:- Darth Vader & C3PO- Tarzan- John Carter of Mars- Gravity FallsIt's worth noting for the future So the other day @DonaldMustard posted a new video teasing Jones but there's a *possibility* some of the background items are teasers since Donald has done it a lot in the past:- Darth Vader & C3PO- Tarzan- John Carter of Mars- Gravity FallsIt's worth noting for the future https://t.co/XIyeIfnavM

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and the mythic web-shooters will soon leave the game permanently. While getting the ideal replacement for the brilliant mythic weapon will be an arduous task, Epic Games can always rely on a franchise like Star Wars to keep the community happy.

