Location of every Fortnite vault in Chapter 3 Season 2

The loot from a Fortnite vault can once again be accessed by players! The v20.30 patch has brought about many changes, including new cosmetic items, gameplay changes, map alterations, and more. However, the most important change was the access to vaults with precious loot.

At the moment, there are eight different vaults on the island. Most of these can be found at The Seven's bases and players will need to scan themselves to open vaults.

Fortnite vaults: A look at the locations where players can find them

Fortnite vaults can be found in eight different locations on the island. (Image via Epic Games)

As you can see in the image above, vaults are scattered all over the island. To open a Fortnite vault, players have to scan themselves and their teammates. That's why it's important to have the entire team in one place.

The vaults can be found in the following locations:

Vault 1: Command Cavern. The vault is located at the bottom of the area. However, it is guarded by hostile NPCs, so be careful!

Command Cavern. The vault is located at the bottom of the area. However, it is guarded by hostile NPCs, so be careful! Vault 2: Seven Outpost VII. This vault can be found east of The Sanctuary and is located at the bottom of a hut on the island.

Seven Outpost VII. This vault can be found east of The Sanctuary and is located at the bottom of a hut on the island. Vault 3: Seven Outpost VI. Southeast of Loot Lake and southwest of Coney Crossroads.

Seven Outpost VI. Southeast of Loot Lake and southwest of Coney Crossroads. Vault 4: Seven Outpost V. The outpost can be found northwest of Camp Cuddle, and once again, the vault is located in a hut.

Seven Outpost V. The outpost can be found northwest of Camp Cuddle, and once again, the vault is located in a hut. Vault 5: Seven Outpost IV. Players can find this outpost south of Condo Canyon, on the shore. Keep an eye for a pawntoon boat as it sometimes spawns in this area!

Seven Outpost IV. Players can find this outpost south of Condo Canyon, on the shore. Keep an eye for a pawntoon boat as it sometimes spawns in this area! Vault 6: Seven Outpost III. Northeast of the Daily Bugle.

Seven Outpost III. Northeast of the Daily Bugle. Vault 7: Seven Outpost II. Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Players who land here can also purchase the Boom Sniper Rifle from Jonesy.

Seven Outpost II. Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Players who land here can also purchase the Boom Sniper Rifle from Jonesy. Vault 8: Seven Outpost I. On a hill southwest of Greasy Grove.

Only one vault is guarded by hostile NPCs and players have to be careful when accessing it. Considering that vaults have reopened recently, players can expect The Seven outposts to be popular landing spots as they are perfect for the start of every match.

On the positive side, all friendly outposts have rifts. After looting the vault, players can simply take a rift and quickly move to the safe zone. Considering that Fortnite vaults have a high chance of giving a Legendary item to players, all of the eight locations listed above can be considered amazing landing spots.

Epic Games is working on many new things in Fortnite and fans can expect the game to change even more in the next few weeks. Additionally, the current season ends in less than five weeks, which means we will most likely get new event leaks very soon. Season 2 is scheduled to end on June 3, and if there are no unexpected delays, the new season will come out shortly after.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan