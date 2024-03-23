"Locking them away forever is crazy": Fortnite community discusses cosmetic trading

Cosmetics play a huge role in Fortnite's appeal and reach, allowing players to embody and play as their favorite icons and characters important to the game's lore and storyline. However, one of Fortnite's biggest aspects is also one of the most limiting. The exclusivity of these cosmetics means that once you miss out on some of these items, there is no chance you can ever get them again.

As a fix for this issue, a Reddit user named u/foxlia proposed a Fortnite cosmetic trading system that would allow players to exchange skins amongst themselves. Players would then have an opportunity to unlock previous exclusive skins like The Visitor, Spider-Man, and many more. The user exclaimed:

"Locking them away forever is crazy"

Here's how some members of the community reacted to the suggestion:

Reddit user u/Orzine highlighted how an open Cosmetic Trade would create a free market, hindering Epic Games' ability to sell new skins in the Item Shop.

Another user, u/DazedandFloating, further enforced this point, explaining how an open Cosmetic Trade comes with its own set of problems, such as players who hoard popular skins and create a class divide among the playerbase.

Meanwhile, Reddit users u/SXENE76 and u/therealmalenia pointed out ways a cosmetic trading open market could work. This included Epic Games potentially including their own fee per trade and also creating a minimum price for cosmetics so that extremely rare skins like Renegade Raider can't be sold for extremely cheap prices.

A user u/ThornInMyRose, on the other hand, highlighted how FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is one of Epic Games' biggest assets, and they wouldn't implement such a system into Fortnite and potentially ruin a chunk of their income. They even cited how Rocket League used to have a cosmetic trading system, a feature removed when Epic Games acquired the game.

However, Reddit users u/Bucking_Fastard and u/AuEXP couldn't help but be frustrated that iconic characters such as Doctor Doom and Darth Vader were locked behind Battle Passes and are unavailable for purchase separately.

Could a cosmetic trading system work in Fortnite?

The question of whether cosmetic trading should come to the game is a tricky one to answer. Fortnite's library of cosmetics is incredibly vast, and there are many skins and cosmetics that players can miss out on, whether it be due to them not purchasing a particular Battle Pass or not logging in during a particular Item Shop cycle. A cosmetic trading system could give these players a chance to acquire the skins they could not get.

On the other hand, however, this could also potentially hurt the cosmetics' overall value. Exclusivity plays a huge role in how the community sees cosmetics. One of the best examples is the OG Skull Trooper skin, which boasts a basic design but is held in high regard due to its rarity in Fortnite. While cosmetic trading is a sensitive issue within the game, only time will tell if and how Epic Games would implement such a feature.

