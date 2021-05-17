Meet Jelty, the fastest growing Fortnite streamer with a knack for melting opponents away

G2 Esports recently added a new member to their Fortnite team, Jelty, a Mexican superstar who is slowly going global.

Jelty is becoming more of a household name in the Fortnite community. It can all be credited to his amazing attitude, stellar playstyle, and overall hard work and dedication.

Jelty made it his mission to get his name out there and he has done just that. This young, growing Fortnite streamer is climbing the mountain and it may not be long before he reaches the top.

Jelty might be the fastest growing Fortnite streamer

Jelty's Fortnite Beginnings

Currently, Jelty is 19 years old, but he got his start on console when he was a handful of years younger. Of course, he eventually switched over to PC and that is when his rise to stardom truly started.

Jelty began proving himself on Fortnite Island with awesome plays, incredible victories and YouTube uploads that garnered attention. It was what followed that saw his name start making rounds in the community.

Jelty had set his sights on the biggest and best in Fortnite. He would hunt down some of the most popular streamers, including Daequan and Nickmercs, live on stream in order to eliminate them and have his name show up on their end.

This got a lot of attention from both sides, some excited to see his thrill-seeking ways and others labeling him a stream sniper. Regardless, his goal was being met. The Fortnite world started knowing his name.

Competing in Tournaments

Jelty soon realized that his Fortnite aspirations would need to be adjusted. This is when he decided to start competing in numerous different tournaments, showing he is more than the alleged stream sniper.

This saw Jelty finally join an organization that would give him their support in his competitive career. He joined Timber Esports, a North American organization with a host of Latin American members.

Eventually he was given the nickname the "High Ping Warrior" due to competing with upwards of 80 Ping, placing top 10, and even placing 2nd place in one instance. Nothing is going to stop Jelty in Fortnite.

Joining G2 Esports

Image via G2 Esports

G2 Esports is one of the most popular esports organizations on the planet. In early 2021, after a short stint with Centric Gaming, Jelty announced he was signing with G2 as a Fortnite player.

This saw his YouTube channel, his Twitch, and his competitive capabilities explode. Jelty is one of G2's most prominent players in any esport at the moment and just keeps moving forward.

Since joining the organization, he has had multiple top 10 finishes. No doubt, the organization is proud to have him on board and is not going to give up their star Fortnite player any time soon.

Jelty's Popularity and Earnings

Image via G2 Esports

From hunting down streamers to competing at the highest levels of Fortnite, Jelty is still on the rise. His YouTube, Twitch, and earnings keep growing as he only betters himself at battle royale.

As of writing this, his YouTube Channel is less than 50,000 subscribers away from that all-important 1 million milestone. His Twitch already has 1.7 million followers.

Top 2 en west, por 3 puntos no quedé top 1



Pero estoy washed porque soy creador de contenido😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/J6UDX3SoLU — G2 Jelty (Reformed) (@JeltyTV) May 17, 2021

While some Fortnite players have insanely high earnings, Jelty sits near the $30,000 mark. No doubt that is only going to go up in the future as he and G2 invest in his career.