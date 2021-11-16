Naruto Fortnite skin arrives with a surprise that will have Boruto fans on the edge of their seats

The Naruto skin has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 with the 18.40 patch. Players had sky-scraping expectations from the crossover, and from the looks of it, the community has contrasting opinions about it.

Epic Games has not just released the Naruto skin but added certain elements based on the anime series' storyline. This includes a Boruto style, which has taken tans into a state of frenzy.

Naruto skin in Fortnite has a Boruto style

Following the release of patch 18.40, HYPEX has discovered that the Naruto skin in Fortnite has a Boruto style.

HYPEX @HYPEX NARUTO HAS A BORUTO STYLE!! NARUTO HAS A BORUTO STYLE!! https://t.co/GnINjg8rih

For readers who are unaware, Boruto is Naruto's son as per the manga series. Boruto is a separate series where Naruto becomes the seventh Hokage.

It is worth noting that the Boruto style doesn't imply that Naruto will turn into his son with it. Instead, the style just showcases two very important phases of the character's life.

The original Orange and Black outfit which Naruto is wearing represents his youth. On the flip side, the style where Naruto isn't wearing his headband is when he becomes the Hokage in Boruto after his marriage.

Fortnite fans disappointed with the Naruto skin in Chapter 2 Season 8

Players have been waiting for the Naruto skin in the Item Shop for a long time. Accordingly, countless theories and concepts related to the crossover were shared by fans around the world already.

From a Baryon mode reactive outfit to a Kurama back bling, there were several concepts that players were hoping to witness with Naruto.

However, to everyone's disappointment, Epic Games has released a rather simple outfit with no additional themes or modes.

Having said that, Kurama has arrived as a glider and it looks truly amazing.

Here are some reactions from players that were disappointed with the Naruto crossover in Fortnite:

Dictator @Dictato83618280 @HYPEX Isn’t this just the same skin without the headband and the black jacket topper? Crazy……. @HYPEX Isn’t this just the same skin without the headband and the black jacket topper? Crazy…….

dango @mangito99 @HYPEX They had so many possibilities for epic styles, kurama chakra mode wise mode and just go for the simplest @HYPEX They had so many possibilities for epic styles, kurama chakra mode wise mode and just go for the simplest

While some fans have severely criticized Epic Games for the plain and simple Naruto skin, others seem satisfied with the crossover.

Alongside Naruto, the likes of Kakashi, Sakura, and Sasuke have also arrived in Fortnite with the 18.40 update. It is evident that the crossover has received a mixed response from the community.

All in all, the 18.40 patch might be the last update for not only Chapter 2 Season 8, but Chapter 2 overall. The upcoming weeks will certainly make it clear if Chapter 3 will begin on December 5, 2021 or not.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee