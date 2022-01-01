New Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch is earning battle stars and 100,000 XP in seconds

Fortnite Creative map makers have again implemented a glitch that gives massive XP.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite has seen a rise in glitches that help players level up. Elaborate secrets are hidden in Creative maps that reward those who follow a glitch-filled XP barrage.

Fortnite players are diving into the most recent one provides a ton of battle stars and thousands of XP in no time at all. It can even be repeated if the XP stops pouring in at any point.

Get 100,000 XP and battle stars in seconds with this Fortnite glitch

The glitch takes place on the Fortnite Creative map named PRO FFA ARENA. The map code for PRO FFA ARENA is 3794-8637-4359. Input that on the Island Code tab and load it into the map.

When spawning on the map, exit the spawn area and head towards the middle. There is a building there labeled Safe Area that you can enter. Go inside and run into the Store doorway.

This will take you to the Store, where the walls are lined with vending machines. Make your way to the Sniper Rifle wall to start the Fortnite glitch. Jump on the vending machine and then onto the purple sign to the left.

Walk along with the sign to the corner of the wall, on top of the Kill Leaderboard sign. Touch any Fortnite emote when you reach that position and your character will teleport elsewhere.

A secret room will be revealed with a button that can be pressed. Approach it and interact with "Claim Reward." You will be sent back to the Safe Area just before entering the Store.

A message will appear stating "XP ACTIVATED." You'll now see loads of XP being rewarded and your level going up on the side of the screen. Battle stars will also be added to your account.

Take a look at the video by YouTuber SinX6. It showcases exactly how to complete the glitch for Fortnite visual learners. Just follow the exact steps and you'll be smothered in XP.

