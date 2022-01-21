New Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch that grants over 500,000 XP per minute found

With every passing day, XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 are becoming easier and more rewarding. Players can now expect to get 500,000 XP per minute as Creative maps are full of hidden buttons that grant XP upon interaction.

The XP grind in Chapter 2 Season 8, was being called 'easy' because of Epic Games constantly buffing the Quests and Punchcard system. In contrast, this season, loopers don't need to rely on in-game quests and milestones.

The latest glitch in Chapter 3 can help players get XP while being AFK. They need to follow some simple steps and relish the rewards.

How to get 500,000 XP per minute in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first step is to enter the Fortnite Creative hub and enter the island code - 3951-1728-8062?v=54. It is important to add the ?v=54 in the r the valid map version with the XP glitch.

With the correct code, loopers will enter Training Map|Liquidcube. The map contains a total of three XP glitches. This article will focus on the one that offers the maximum amount of XP.

After entering the map, players need to start the game which teleports them to an edit course. The goal is to reach the end of the structures, and climb to the top of the final building.

The pyramid located on the second floor from the top needs to be edited if players want to find the hidden button. It is recommended to edit and build a staircase.

The button is located on the right side of the building, and it is called Shh.. . As soon as players interact with it, they will start getting over 10,000 XP every minute that amounts to 100,000 XP.

Other XP glitches found in Fortnite Creative map

Interestingly, the aforementioned Fornite Creative map has another glitch. To activate it, players are required to visit the section that has guns. They can take a weapon and then enter the seventh edit course from the left.

At the end of the edit course, there's another 'Shh...' button that's hidden on the roof. Interacting with it grants thousands of XP every second, yet again.

By using both these glitches, players can easily get over 500,000 XP in a minute and level up their Battle Pass quickly.

Alexia @ItsLexiii_AW #Fortnite #XboxShare are xp 'glitches' a form of grinding? I just found this out 30 minutes ago...i got to level 192 legitimate be kind 🥺my combo is cute are xp 'glitches' a form of grinding? I just found this out 30 minutes ago...i got to level 192 legitimate be kind 🥺my combo is cute 💜 #Fortnite #XboxShare https://t.co/T69fxHFgAb

It is evident that the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is more effortless than ever, and the community is elated with the abundance of glitches. In addition, the developers are constantly rolling out updates with new content.

