New Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch rewards over 50,000 XP every time you shoot your weapon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is full of XP glitches and players who are struggling to level up the Battle Pass can certainly use them.

The best part about XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 1 is that they're basic and easy to use. Even new players can trigger them through Creative maps and unlock marvelous skins such as Spider-Man, Ronin, and more.

Here's the latest glitch in the Battle Royale game that grants tons of XP to players just to shoot their weapons.

How to get over 50,000 XP by shooting your weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first step is to obviously enter the code 471822542813v42 and join the Creative map named 'Best 1v1 map for high FPS and no delay'.

Once players enter the map, they'll witness a pile of weapons from which they must choose the Kymera Ray Gun or a Minigun.

There's an egg towards the map's edge, and loopers have to build four rows of 2 floors each near it. When they reach the final two floors, the character will turn slightly bright and players have to use emotes on these floors separately.

Now, users must return to the egg and build five ramps in front of it. After the fifth ramp, place a floor and interact with the invisible object in the left corner.

The final step is to build five ramps and a floor twice. Players can now stand on this floor and shoot with the Kymera Ray Gun or the Minigun.

Surprisingly, doing so will grant them over 50,000 XP in just a second. Weapons with extremely fast fire rates like the Ray Gun and Mini Gun are best to perform this glitch.

Can players get banned for doing XP glitches in Fortnite?

Even though exploiting bugs and glitches is against the game's guidelines, it is unlikely that Epic Games will ban players for trying such minor glitches in Creative maps.

Frezzi @xFrezzii i wonder if fortnite will be able to “perfect” the accolade device making xp glitches with it impossible i wonder if fortnite will be able to “perfect” the accolade device making xp glitches with it impossible

Having said that, Creative map creators should always be cautious while including such bugs in their map. If their maps get reported heavily (which is yet again a rare possibility), they might not be able to make Fortnite Creative maps ever again.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, the XP grind in Chapter 3 Season 1 has become easier than ever with the abundance of XP bugs and glitches. The community is loving the latest season, and new content such as Dinosaurs, Tilted Towers, and tornadoes will arrive soon.

Edited by R. Elahi