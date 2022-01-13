New Fortnite XP glitch that grants 1 million XP per minute discovered in Creative Mode

Some of the XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have helped players gain millions of XP in just minutes. This is a clear indicator that the XP grind this season is broken, but the developers haven't been able to solve the glitches and bugs effectively just yet.

The latest glitch discovered by a player grants 1 million XP per minute through the game's Creative Mode. After following some steps, they can remain AFK and still get over 100,000 XP in seconds.

Here's how loopers can activate this glitch and get heavily rewarded for it.

How to get 1 million XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first step is to obviously enter Creative Mode and type in the map code: 0676-1311--2802?v=23. It is important to add the ?v=23 at the end because the XP glitch is only available on the latest version of this map.

This particular map is called Final World War by DFGG which offers 1v1 gameplay practice.

hailey @ Endwalker @haileybxn i am now level 60 in fortnite from xp glitches i am now level 60 in fortnite from xp glitches https://t.co/lmSrPt4yT0

After entering the map, players need to start the game and go upstairs to find a decent weapon. As shown in the video, they have to jump down and reach a box in the combat arena below.

The box has a dice that players can use for reference. To activate the glitch, they have to go left from the dice and perform an emote on the box's edge. Doing so will spawn a secret button near the roof and interacting with it takes loopers to a hidden XP room.

This secret room has a gun that lets players turn into a small prop to fit through the large bars leading to the next room. In the adjoining room, there's a bot that they must defeat before interacting with the 'Get XP' button.

By doing so, players will enter the final room. On the left edge of this room, there's a button called 'Oh no our table its broken'. They simply need to interact with it and players will begin to receive large amounts of XP.

Apparently, the YouTuber KiwiGuy was able to fetch over 185,000 XP in just 10 seconds. By repeating this process over and over again, players can easily expect to receive over 1 million XP in a minute with this simple glitch.

Can XP glitches get players banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Amidst the abundance of XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3, loopers are naturally worried about getting banned for trying them.

Luckily, Fortnite will not be able to ban a major portion of its community for trying glitches present in the game. Players can try them out to level up their Battle Pass, but this is definitely subject to change and players must limit usage of these glitches.

It is safe to assume that such XP glitches will be consistent in Fortnite Chapter 3 unless Epic Games changes the workings of Accolade Devices in Creative. Hence, loopers can quickly unlock the Spider-Man skin and swing across the map with mythic web-shooters.

Edited by Atul S