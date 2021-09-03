10 most immersive Fortnite Zone Wars maps in 2021: Map codes and other details

Fortnite Zone Wars is a simulation of the end-game scenario in Battle Royale with a condensed moving zone. Players must eliminate the competition to avoid the incoming Storm.

Randomized spawns and inventory items make each round unique. These have become increasingly popular and some Zone Wars maps have had challenges assigned by Fortnite. These tasks are catered to players to earn XP.

There are plenty of great Zone Wars maps in Fortnite, but here are 10 that are quite noteworthy.

10 best Fortnite Zone Wars maps

10) Fox Clan Zone Wars

This map is one of the best, as creator DUCC is always updating it to match the current battle royale mode. The map comprises of current loot, placement points and zones. The code for it is: 6130-6579-9491.

Fox Clan Zone Wars always has updated loot. (Image via Epic Games)

9) 3V3V3V3! Skywars

Coming from DROPNITE-COM, this Zone Wars map is a giant game of "the floor is lava." However, it is not to be confused with the actual LTM that Fortnite created. The code for this map is: 0358-6493-1913.

This map will have teammates and enemies falling into lava. (Image via Epic Games)

8) Synchronized Zone Wars

THEFASTWHITEKID presents Synchronized Zone Wars, which has current loot and a randomized storm surge. It also comes with a twist: players who haven't scored an elimination at the onset of the storm will take damage.

Synchronized Zone Wars, from THEFASTWHITEKID. (Image via Epic Games)

7) Uphill Zone Wars

This map features 2-16 players and has randomized loot. It features an uphill zone, so acquiring the high ground is the entire point. The code for this map is: 4010-9579-3761.

Uphill Zone Wars from creator FXXD1. (Image via Epic Games)

5) Competitive Frosty Zonewars (Duos)

Frosty Zonewars harkens back to a much colder time in Fortnite and is one of the most immersive Zone Wars maps. The code for it is: 6222-7602-3989.

Some Fortnite POIs have had snow in the past. (Image via Epic Games)

4) Colossal Crops Zone Wars

This map takes players back to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 with Primal loot, something a lot of players enjoy experiencing again from time to time. The code for this map is: 8653-2033-7193.

I miss chapter 2 season 6 pic.twitter.com/Ijz9lCsWF5 — fishy gang (@Nemesy19) August 8, 2021

3) Sandman's Box Zone Wars

This map features 2-16 players and has an indoor arena in an abandoned warehouse. It is inspired by the Just Build series and comes from creator Sandman. The code is: 6174-7596-9046.

JUST STORM! ✅



Sandman's Box Zone Wars is now featured in the Welcome Hub!!!!!!!! 🧡🤯🔥💯



Honestly my favourite sweaty map! Jump in and enjoy!



Forever Grateful 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vxpdxFMEAq — iiiSAndman (@iiiSAndman) March 14, 2021

2) Town Zone Wars

Town Zone Wars references some other popular video games, but is certainly one of the most fun Zone Wars maps for Fortnite players. Coming from creator DROPNITE-COM, its code is: 9299-7973-8393.

Town Zone Wars references Call of Duty's Nuketown, making it quite popular. (Image via Epic Games)

1) Chaos Dome V2 Alien Weapons

This map, courtesy of AXEL-CAPEK, features current IO weapons that are featured in the fight against the alien invaders. The dome creates a great environment for battle. The code is: 0510-9931-3742.

Chaos Dome V2 Alien Weapons. (Image via Epic Games)

