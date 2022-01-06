4 pickaxes in Fortnite (& what they say about you)

There are tons of pickaxes in Fortnite. Obviously, there are pickaxes that are more popular than others, just like with skins and other cosmetics. Pickaxes are a key component of a loadout, especially for players who like to complete sets. Many players end up mixing and matching to find an appropriate combo or just use their favorite one.

Depending on which pickaxe is used, one can deduce what it means about the player using it. Here are four popular pickaxes and what they say about the players that use each one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

What popular pickaxes say about the Fortnite players who use them

4) Harley Hitter

The Harley Hitter is a very popular pickaxe, given its simplicity and the fact that it's a DC Comics collaboration. Collaborative items are always popular and this one is no exception. According to this Fortnite player, the Harley Hitter pickaxe means that players who use it favor simplicity.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Harley Quinn, Gotham City’s iconic Maiden of Mayhem, arrives in Fortnite starting February 6 at 7:00 PM ET.



The Harley Quinn Bundle includes the Harley Quinn Outfit, Harley Hitter & Punchline Pickaxes. Harley Quinn, Gotham City’s iconic Maiden of Mayhem, arrives in Fortnite starting February 6 at 7:00 PM ET. The Harley Quinn Bundle includes the Harley Quinn Outfit, Harley Hitter & Punchline Pickaxes. https://t.co/rk9gESxLim

It's a simple pickaxe, and it goes well with tons of different skins. The simpler, the better. Additionally, players who use it likely do not use back blings because they don't fit with the loadout's vibe.

3) The Reaper

The Reaper pickaxe is a very old pickaxe. It came with the Reaper skin, which was the John Wick skin before John Wick actually got a skin. However, it doesn't make players who use it an original player. Players who use it most likely got it when it entered the Item Shop well after its initial debut.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Stay sharp, it’s dangerous out there!



Protect yourself with the Reaper Pickaxe— available now. Stay sharp, it’s dangerous out there! Protect yourself with the Reaper Pickaxe— available now. https://t.co/c0cPxoXqge

2) FNCS Champion

The FNCS Champion pickaxe says exactly what it seems like it would say, according to the player below. This pickaxe screams that users are among the best players in the world. It is a massive flex, and that's the only reason players use it. It's the ultimate calling card for Fortnite players, so why wouldn't they use it if they have it?

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite just hotfixed the description of this pickaxe to "Current FNCS Champion exclusive.", so it could be exclusive for this FNCS only.. they might tell us how to get it soon.. Fortnite just hotfixed the description of this pickaxe to "Current FNCS Champion exclusive.", so it could be exclusive for this FNCS only.. they might tell us how to get it soon.. https://t.co/TRpOBokISy

1) Trusty No. 2

The John Wick pickaxe is pretty old, and it likely means that users are living in the glory days. Chapter 1 is usually hailed as the best of Fortnite, and players using this pickaxe believe that. They also don't love where the game has gone. Item Shop skins are also not really their style.

The Trusty No. 2 is a popular pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these is the coolest pickaxe?

