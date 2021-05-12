5 best Fortnite skins for 1200 V-Bucks in 2021

Fortnite has had a variety of skins in 2021, with some being better than others.

Some skins develop a reputation in Fortnite for being well-known throughout the game and leaving a lasting impression. Iconic skins such as Skull Trooper and others fall into that category. However, this year, players have seen some great new skins as well. A lot of them also cost only 1,200 V-Bucks.

With that, below are the 5 best Fortnite skins worth just 1,200 V-Bucks in 2021.

Best 5 Fortnite skins

#5 – Princess Felicity Fish

(Image via Epic Games)

Princess Felicity Fish was rumored to be coming to Fortnite for some time. Players first saw her in some in-game promotional work, until she soon arrived for only 1,200 V-Bucks this year.

#4 – Triggerfish

(Image via Epic Games)

In the same category as Felicity, Triggerfish is a new Fish Sticks variant that came to the Fortnite item shop not too long ago. He provided a more hardcore military rendition of the generic Fish Sticks skin. For only 1,200 V-Bucks, Fortnite players were able to show off their Triggerfish pride.

#3 – Raptorian The Brave

(Image via Epic Games)

The original Fortnite Raptor was a legendary skin that came out in 2018 and has been a notable Fortnite character ever since.

⚔️ Raptorian the Brave 🛡️



Long may his banner fly!



Again back with threads because I can't pick only 4 pitcures to post, at least it's more content, amirite?#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 #Fortography #FortniteArt #FortniteScreenshots pic.twitter.com/bI88logW4M — Nero (@TLuckynho) May 7, 2021

Now, his new rendition in Fortnite, Raptorian The Brave, has given players who missed out originally, another chance to collect the skin.

#2 – Scrapknight Jules

(Image via Epic Games)

After her original appearance only a few seasons ago, Jules has been a likable character for many, as they learned that she was the daughter of Midas. Now, players were able to purchase her new Scrapknight Jules skin for just 1,200 V-Bucks. It’s an interesting new design; one that reminds many of Midas Rex.

#1 – Toon Meowscles

(Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles has grown to be an extreme fan-favorite throughout the Fortnite community. This is mainly because of his adorable design.

It looks like Meowscles went and got himself all toon’d up! pic.twitter.com/5skEahPLeL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2021

It was only a few days ago that players began to notice hints that a new Toon Meowscles was coming to the item shop, and Fortnite delivered shortly after. The Toon Meowscles skin came out only a few days ago for 1,200 V-Bucks.