Alien Nanites in Fortnite: Spawn location, crafting recipes, and other details

Fortnite Season 7 has been quite the classic experience for gamers. The Alien-themed season is filled with exciting quests, and Epic Games has been adding new aspects every week.

Gamers have been quite busy exploring the changes in the map and trying out the new items added to the island. Data miners have now revealed that a new item known as the Alien Nanites will feature in the game.

Alien Nanites in Fortnite have several features, and loopers can use this item to gain an advantage in the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite Season 7: Upgrade weapons using Alien Nanites

1) Spawn Location

Latest intel says Alien forces have infiltrated Holly Hedges.



Our radio picked up reports that these “Alien Nanites” alien-ify whatever they touch - wonder how they handle a Sniper Rifle? #HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/lDSBRSE4pk pic.twitter.com/4MjpbCsOap — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 6, 2021

Alien Nanites will spawn very rarely at this moment. Gamers can expect the spawn rate to increase gradually as the season proceeds. Getting hold of Alien Nanites in Fortnite is easy. They can get do so from floor loot and chests across the island.

It was also revealed that Abductors and the Alien Mothership contain Alien Nanites. However, users must note that Epic has disabled the former. Therefore, it is anticipated that they will be back in the game very soon.

2) Crafting properties

Upgrading weapons in the game yields better results in any mode in Fortnite. Alien Nanites function like upgrade stations, and loopers can upgrade their firearms using this in-game item in Season 7.

Those who fail to find a good weapon can use Alien Nanites to upgrade and put up a competitive fight against enemies.

3) Anti-gravity Zone

The Holly Hedges POI has been changed to Holly Hatchery, and gamers will see the area covered in cubical anti-gravity structures. Entering this area will give them a levitating action.

Alien Nanites perform a similar function. The in-game item deploys an anti-gravity region over the area as a cubical structure, and gamers can experience a similar levitating action inside this.

The cube persists for 30 seconds, after which the effect wears off, and gravity is restored. Gamers can take advantage of Alien Nanites during close combats.

The levitating action will make it quite difficult for enemies to shoot while it will give an altitude advantage to loopers.

