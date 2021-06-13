All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 features several Upgrade Benches that loopers can use to upgrade their weapons. The Week 1 Challenge also asks players to use the Upgrade Benches three times.
Ever since the quest was rolled out, gamers have been wondering where to find these Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Season 7.
Fortnite Season 7: Gold Bars required to use the Upgrade Benches
Upgrading weapons is way different from crafting in Fortnite Season 7. Crafting requires loopers to have mechanical objects such as nuts and bolts; however, upgrading the weapons requires gamers to have Gold Bars.
Gold bars can be found by completing certain quests or by eliminating opponents and even in supply chests. These Gold Bars come in handy while exchanging exotic weapons from certain NPCs on the map. Players will need the Gold Bars as a token to upgrade the weapons in Season 7.
There are currently a handful of Upgrade Benches spread across the map. Gamers can visit any one of these locations to upgrade their weapons.
- Craggy Cliffs - Inside Sticks Restaurant
- Catty Corner - The building exactly at the center of the POI
- Camp Cod - Inside the warehouse by the southeaster shore
- Compact Cars - Inside the periphery of the POI
- Corny Complex - Inside the Farm building with the turbine
- Dirty Docks - Inside the big building
- Shanty Town - Beneath the wooden building by the seashore
- Holly Hedges - Inside the petrol station
- Hydro 16 - Inside the small building near the POI
- Durr Burger - Inside the POI
- Risky Reels - behind the big building
- Retail row - Near the basketball court
- Near the Dusted Depot
- Sherrif's Office - In the porch of the office
- Steamy Stacks - The building at the middle o the POI
- Crashed Cargo - Near the seashore just above the Holly Hedges
- Lighthouse - Near the small shack by the seashore
Loopers can destroy these Upgrade Benches after upgrading the weapons. However, it won't fetch any kind of crafting material or will drop any loot.
The cost of upgrading weapons in Fortnite varies across all kinds of weapons.
- Common (Grey) - base rarity
- Uncommon (Green) - 200 Gold Bars
- Rare (Blue) - 300 Gold Bars
- Epic (Purple) - 400 Gold Bars
- Legendary (Orange) - 500 Gold Bars
Upgrading weapons by using the Upgrade Benches in Fortnite is a costly affair. It is anticipated that Epic will lower the upgrade price. Loopers also believe that the developers will increase the availability of Gold Bars through loot pools as the season progresses.