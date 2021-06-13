All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 features several Upgrade Benches that loopers can use to upgrade their weapons. The Week 1 Challenge also asks players to use the Upgrade Benches three times.

Ever since the quest was rolled out, gamers have been wondering where to find these Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Gold Bars required to use the Upgrade Benches

Upgrading weapons is way different from crafting in Fortnite Season 7. Crafting requires loopers to have mechanical objects such as nuts and bolts; however, upgrading the weapons requires gamers to have Gold Bars.

Gold bars can be found by completing certain quests or by eliminating opponents and even in supply chests. These Gold Bars come in handy while exchanging exotic weapons from certain NPCs on the map. Players will need the Gold Bars as a token to upgrade the weapons in Season 7.

There are currently a handful of Upgrade Benches spread across the map. Gamers can visit any one of these locations to upgrade their weapons.

Craggy Cliffs - Inside Sticks Restaurant

Catty Corner - The building exactly at the center of the POI

Camp Cod - Inside the warehouse by the southeaster shore

Compact Cars - Inside the periphery of the POI

Corny Complex - Inside the Farm building with the turbine

Dirty Docks - Inside the big building

Shanty Town - Beneath the wooden building by the seashore

Holly Hedges - Inside the petrol station

Hydro 16 - Inside the small building near the POI

Durr Burger - Inside the POI

Risky Reels - behind the big building

Retail row - Near the basketball court

Near the Dusted Depot

Sherrif's Office - In the porch of the office

Steamy Stacks - The building at the middle o the POI

Crashed Cargo - Near the seashore just above the Holly Hedges

Lighthouse - Near the small shack by the seashore

Loopers can destroy these Upgrade Benches after upgrading the weapons. However, it won't fetch any kind of crafting material or will drop any loot.

The cost of upgrading weapons in Fortnite varies across all kinds of weapons.

Common (Grey) - base rarity

Uncommon (Green) - 200 Gold Bars

Rare (Blue) - 300 Gold Bars

Epic (Purple) - 400 Gold Bars

Legendary (Orange) - 500 Gold Bars

Upgrading weapons by using the Upgrade Benches in Fortnite is a costly affair. It is anticipated that Epic will lower the upgrade price. Loopers also believe that the developers will increase the availability of Gold Bars through loot pools as the season progresses.

