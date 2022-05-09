Ancient 'Tree Warrior' Fortnite skin concept turns into an instant hit among fans

The Fortnite community is one of the most creative ones when it comes to designing skins that can make it to the game in the future. Multiple skins in the game have either been created by the fans or have the community's approval.

Collaborations have been the biggest pull for the player base over the last few seasons. In Chapter 3, Epic Games has given the game a revolutionary change that might take the Battle Royale title a long way.

The community is also doing its part to show interest in cosmetics and bring up a few great ideas of their own. The official subreddit for the Battle Royale title often has genius designs by the community that can easily make it to the game.

Jonesyy @Jooneesyy



I'm such a big fan of retro 80/90 pop culture and retro wave. And wanna see more skins like this in game! So i made V.H.S skin concept! Hope you like it :)



#T5GContest V.H.SI'm such a big fan of retro 80/90 pop culture and retro wave. And wanna see more skins like this in game! So i made V.H.S skin concept! Hope you like it :) #Fortnite Art #Fortnite V.H.S 📼📺I'm such a big fan of retro 80/90 pop culture and retro wave. And wanna see more skins like this in game! So i made V.H.S skin concept! Hope you like it :) #T5GContest #FortniteArt #Fortnite https://t.co/BBPKZj4LPb

Fans of the game sometimes go to the next level with their designs, and while there are enough outfits in the game already, fan-made designs are still a novelty.

While skins like Tender Defender and Boxy are already in the game, a new fan design is turning heads on Reddit.

New fan design for 'Tree Warrior' in Fortnite could be the next big thing

The subreddit for Fortnite often brings out hidden treasures, and one of them has in spotted in a new outfit design post for the game. A user named Melgore posted a video of a new character that has been named 'Arboreal' in the post.

According to the creator, Arboreal is a creature who is a warrior and belongs to the 'forest.' The creature's roots go back to the trees as it takes the shape of one in its multiple styles. It is not surprising that so many loopers in the comments section found the design inspired by Marvel's character, Groot.

However, Arboreal's final form with the entire armor and silverware makes it a robust-looking warrior ready to jump onto the island. Multiple players have declared that they will purchase the skin if it makes its way to the game's Item Shop.

One fan even added to the concept and commented on how the character can react with flowers that become a crown with a certain number of kills in a match.

Reactive skins are usually a big hit in the community. This idea might be the way to go for the original skin during the festival of collaborations in Fortnite.

Loopers will have to wait patiently to see if Epic Games picks up on the hype and delivers another fan-made original to the game in the new chapter.

