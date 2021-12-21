Are the Fortnite Matrix emotes pay-to-win? 

Fortnite never intentionally makes anything pay-to-win. However, every now and then, something pops up that seems to give paying players a significant advantage. Oftentimes this is a glitch, but occasionally, players will find an in-game feature that gives them a pretty significant advantage over their opponents.

The recently released Matrix emotes seem to provide a bit of an advantage for players who have them. They were released in the Item Shop, making them kind of pay-to-win.

Matrix emotes are pay-to-win in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Trinity's Kick emote, which is uncommon and costs 200 V-Bucks, has been discovered to give players a leg up against their competition. Players have been using it to effectively hide from players, ambush them, and kill them.

Fortnite players can effectively take advantage of this by building a ramp with a floor directly above it (so that players can't walk to the top of the ramp because of it). They can place a triangle on the floor and get as high as they can on the ramp. Crouching and doing the Trinity's Kick emote will put them inside the triangle, but not really.

As soon as they stop the emote by moving or aiming or anything, they'll drop right back down to earth and can immediately begin firing away. This is an extremely effective way to ambush someone.

The kick effectively puts players' entire bodies in the triangle, with the exception of the tips of their feet. However, they're not and can instantly ambush anyone who unknowingly gets close to them.

The Bullet Time, Neo's infamous move from the first Matrix film, is also sort of pay-to-win. It's not as drastic, but the emote is literally dodging bullets, which can make it more difficult on anyone firing at someone emoting.

These Fortnite emotes aren't actually pay-to-win, but they are pay-for-advantages, in a sense.

