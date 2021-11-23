'Australia' is now a Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser as new theory surfaces 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending very soon. Chapter 3 Season 1 is tentatively scheduled for December 5, which leaves around two weeks left in the current season. The end of Chapter 2 Season 8, is set to be explosive and one of the biggest live events in Fortnite history. With that will certainly come a major change to the map, and the theories have already started flooding in.

The Fortnite Australia and New Zealand account posted cryptic coordinates, sending players into a frenzy. The prevailing theory involves Australia now, and it makes a lot of sense.

Fortnite Chapter 3 theory involves Australia after cryptic coordinates

Yesterday, Fortnite ANZ posted a cryptic tweet with coordinates, which fans traced to places in Australia and New Zealand. Now, the theory has taken it a few steps further. The current concept involves the unproven theory that Australia is upside down. This could mean that the following map is underneath the current one and would be flipped upside down for the next chapter.

Via: The Fortnite Australia account may have been made just for teasers for the next chapter.Via: @Dinomastermart The Fortnite Australia account may have been made just for teasers for the next chapter.Via: @Dinomastermart https://t.co/tBlpbWz0ZG

Australia is definitely not upside down, but there are people who believe that and that it doesn't exist. Neither of these is true, but Fortnite appears to be leaning into the conspiracy theories. This isn't the first time they've done that, either.

Fortnite Australia and New Zealand posted cryptic coordinates yesterday (Image via Epic Games)

What gives this theory a bit of credibility is that Fortnite Australia and New Zealand seems to be the go-to account for the information. They're the only account that posted the tweet yesterday. Even the official Fortnite account is pointing its followers towards them, which means they will be the vessel for information this season.

Fortnite @FortniteGame #FortniteANZ Oi! Now that we've got your attention go and catch all of the latest Fortnite news direct from Australia and New Zealand at @FortniteANZ Oi! Now that we've got your attention go and catch all of the latest Fortnite news direct from Australia and New Zealand at @FortniteANZ! #FortniteANZ https://t.co/iilVDl23y2

The tweet comes with a couple of images that could tease the next season, but nothing is clear. What is clear is that Fortnite Australia and New Zealand is the account to keep an eye on right now. Whatever they are planning, which is certainly intricate, seems to be focused there. Players should follow them and stay tuned.

