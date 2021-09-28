"Bring back the old XP system!" Fortnite buffs Season 8 XP, but players are still disappointed

Fortnite Season 8 is barely a few weeks old, and players are already complaining about the new XP system introduced this season. This Experience Points grind is not easy, and it has become tougher with the renewed system.

Furthermore, loopers had figured out a way to rank up using the Imposters mode, but Fortnite has nerfed and rendered it useless for them to try and rank up quickly.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN Fortnite XP grinders after Impostors got nerfed Fortnite XP grinders after Impostors got nerfed https://t.co/aAOGOAZoK8

The latest update has brought in new changes to the XP system and offers more XP than before. However, Fortnite gamers are still disappointed and want the old XP system to be brought back.

New XP system in Fortnite after V18.10 update

Epic Games has announced a new XP system in its latest Fortnite V18.10 update. This update also adds Super Level Styles for the exclusive Battle Pass skins.

Players need to go beyond level 140 to unlock the Runic versions for Charlotte, Kor, Fabio Sparklemane, J.B. Chimpanski, and Torin.

Below are the major changes in the XP system as given in the official blog from Epic:

XP earned from Daily Punchcard missions has been dramatically increased.

XP added to all Shared Quests (They still reward Bars too).

All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced. This was done to lessen the setback of not completing them.

While this method will offer more XP, the community feels it is still not enough to level up quickly.

Popular leaker iFireMonkey posted the exact XP that players can earn from the repeatable quests in various modes of Fortnite Season 8.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You now earn Bars & XP from BOTH Team Rumble Repeatable Quests and NPC Repeatable Quests.



Common: 500 XP, 20 Bars

Uncommon: 525 XP, 25 Bars

Rare: 550 XP, 30 Bars

Epic: 575 XP, 40 Bars

Legendary: 750 XP, 70 Bars You now earn Bars & XP from BOTH Team Rumble Repeatable Quests and NPC Repeatable Quests.



Common: 500 XP, 20 Bars

Uncommon: 525 XP, 25 Bars

Rare: 550 XP, 30 Bars

Epic: 575 XP, 40 Bars

Legendary: 750 XP, 70 Bars

Though the XP might seem low, they are for repeatable quests, and this means gamers can earn them over and over again. This sounds exceptionally tedious, and Fortnite players have let out their frustration on Twitter.

While some of the NPC challenges are pretty simple and require minimal effort to complete, users feel like they have been robbed of their rank XP.

Xidhd @Xidhd2 @iFireMonkey This has to be some kind of sick joke @iFireMonkey This has to be some kind of sick joke https://t.co/ppefbVZmHW

Some have been optimistic about the new changes and think that the situation is really not that bad.

Also Read

Netherite 🍂🎃 @PhyonAngel @iFireMonkey At first glace this seems terrible, but once you realize this is for team rumble and you can keep doing these forever so for each 4 matches you get 20k xp @iFireMonkey At first glace this seems terrible, but once you realize this is for team rumble and you can keep doing these forever so for each 4 matches you get 20k xp

Here's hoping Epic reviews the XP system and changes it up so that loopers don't have to worry about not unlocking the Battle Pass if they cannot grind the game regularly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer