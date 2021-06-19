"Can you just quit?": Fortnite pro asks SypherPK to quit the game, immediately regrets his decision 

Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK was mocked by a looper during a 1v1 match. The YouTuber was even asked to quit the game; however, he ended up teaching the opponent a lesson.

Every gaming community has a section of gamers who are really toxic in nature, and Fortnite is no exception. Loopers have often complained about toxic gamers in Fortnite. Since it is kind of impossible to prune these players out, they have remained within the game and continue to spread their toxicity, among others.

There are instances when these toxic gamers get a taste of their own medicine. Recently, there was one such incident that involved popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK.

Fortnite: SypherPK slams toxic gamer during 1v1 faceoff

Gamers and Fortnite fans are aware of who SypherPK is. It goes without saying that he's one of the most successful Fortnite and YouTube streamers.

SypherPK recently revealed that he came across a toxic player while playing 1v1s. The player maintained an altitude advantage over SypherPK and even managed to win a few games before spitting out his toxicity.

The gamer, who goes by the username "XmasQwerty," was patient and waited for SypherPK's moves and countered them brilliantly. The player was skilled and took a 4-1 lead over SypherPK.

The gamer was enjoying his streak of success, but it went too far when he mocked SypherPK and asked him to quit the game.

SypherPK got furious with the gamer's mocking tone, and he decided to teach him a lesson. What follows next could well be termed as payback time.

SypherPK forced the gamer to step into the traps that were set, leading to eliminations. The lead was lost, and the scores were level, with both gamers winning four rounds each. It was revenge time, and SypherPK lost no time to ask the gamer why he didn't quit the match.

SypherPK humiliated the gamer and won five rounds in a stretch. He eventually emerged as the winner, taking the game 6-4.

I’m getting banned on Fortnite 😐 pic.twitter.com/60OMb19HN4 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) June 9, 2021

The gamer has certainly learned an important lesson, and hopefully he'll abstain from repeating this action.

Loopers must also take note that Fortnite is a game that is meant for enjoyment. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. This is why gamers should abstain from spreading toxicity and hatred among the community.

Edited by suwaidfazal