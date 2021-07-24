Can players get free V-Bucks from Fortnite Creative maps? All you need to know

Fortnite V-Bucks is one of the most sought-after items, as this in-game currency is beneficial for making Item Shop purchases.

Epic Games releases exclusive in-game skins and items that players can obtain from the Item Shop. Needless to state, the best of the lot costs a few thousand V-Bucks. Loopers love to get a hold of these in-game items and other cosmetics and flaunt them during the Battle Royale mode.

They can also obtain V-Bucks in exchange for real-life currencies. Usually, a thousand V-Bucks costs somewhere near $10. Therefore, repeated purchases of V-Bucks can drill a hole in a gamer's pocket.

Hence, they are on the lookout for opportunities to claim V-Bucks in Fortnite. This article discusses whether players can get a hold of this currency from Fortnite Creative mode or not.

Fortnite: V-Bucks via Creative mode is a prank on gamers

The popularity of Fortnite is due to its Battle Royale mode. However, loopers take an active interest in the Creative mode as well. They often drop off onto this game type to take a break from the usual BR mode.

It was recently revealed that the Fortnite Creative mode has a map that claims to reward gamers with free V-bucks. As soon as the news hit the internet, thousands of loopers across the globe tried to access the map to get hold of free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

It was then revealed that they need to select their gaming interface and then choose the number of V-Bucks that must be credited.

Enthusiastic players navigated their way into the map only to find themselves scammed. It was reported that after choosing the amount of V-Bucks, gamers were transported to an enclosed room, and multiple screens displayed "Bambi Troll."

The Creative mode that claimed to reward gamers with free V-Bucks turned out to be a prank. It was built to lure gamers into the mode to mock them for their foolishness.

Eventually, it was revealed that the Creative map had been taken down, and gamers cannot access it anymore.

Readers should note that hundreds of Creative maps offer gamers V-Bucks, in-game items, and additional Fortnite goodies. However, all of them are fraudulent and are pranks to fool them. Loopers should only rely on the Item Shop to buy Fortnite items and V-Bucks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer