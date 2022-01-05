Can you still get the Double Helix Fortnite skin in Chapter 3 Season 1?

There are some extremely expensive skins in Fortnite. Sometimes it's because the skin is so good or so rare, but other times it's simply a product of the method of acquiring the skin. The Galaxy skin cost players a ton of money because they had to buy a new Android phone to unlock it.

The same (not as expensive) can be said about the Double Helix Fortnite skin. This skin was available in a bundle with the Nintendo Switch. It is one of the very few Switch exclusive skins, but that was nearly four years ago. Is the Double Helix Fortnite skin still available?

Getting the Double Helix Fortnite skin in Chapter 3 Season 1

Well, the answer to that question is technically yes. Players can't buy the skin or unlock it, but they can still purchase the bundle from a few places. Unfortunately, places like Walmart and Best Buy, which still have it listed, are currently out of stock.

This skin remains rare because this bundle is no longer widely available and is often only found at an extreme cost from third-party sellers I'm getting one Double HelixThis skin remains rare because this bundle is no longer widely available and is often only found at an extreme cost from third-party sellers I'm getting one

Given that this was a 2018 bundle, it's highly unlikely that they will be restocking it any time soon. It is available on Amazon from a private seller, but the price on it is astronomical.

A Nintendo Switch console retails for about $300 USD. That's the price listed on Best Buy for the bundle, still, even though it can't be bought. On eBay, it's selling for anywhere from $400 to $850 USD.

The bundle came with a ton of different items (Image via Epic Games)

That's an upcharge, to say the least. It may also not even give the Double Helix Fortnite skin. The skin may have been redeemed with that Switch, so that player already has it and whoever buys the bundle won't get it.

On Amazon, the situation is much more dire. The price on Amazon is nearly $1,200. It's nearly a 400% increase in price, so there are not going to be many people interested in paying that.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk Double Helix bundle is so overpriced right now. Hope that we get a controller bundle with the Double Helix skin to make it a bit easier to get for those that don't have this skin. Double Helix bundle is so overpriced right now. Hope that we get a controller bundle with the Double Helix skin to make it a bit easier to get for those that don't have this skin. https://t.co/fcK34ONExf

In short, players can technically get the Double Helix Fortnite skin in Chapter 3 Season 1, but the price is so high and it's so difficult to come by that most players won't be getting it.

