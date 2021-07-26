Could this be the most horrifying Fortnite skin to exist to date?

The latest Fortnite update, 17.20, added many exciting new skins and cosmetics and added a new cosmetic type known as the skin wrap. Chapter 2 Season 7 already had a massive roster of beautiful cosmetics, but the latest update gave a major boost to the inventory.

However, many in the community have recently reported a Fortnite glitch that gives a terrifying skin to the player. What makes it even more frightening is that initially, players had no idea when this skin would show up, making it a classic jumpscare.

How best to describe this skin? Well, imagine a human-sized Titan (from Attack on Titans) but with the horrifying features of Slenderman. If anything, this skin belongs in the Resident Evil franchise.

One can imagine the terror when a favorite Fortnite skin turns into this all-skin hairless abomination. However, it will soon revert to normal once the player collects items and does other activities in the game.

How to find (or avoid) this absolutely terrifying Fortnite skin?

Now, this needs to be made clear. This is not an in-game skin created by Fortnite. It is an apparently inexplicable glitch that causes any skin to look like that.

However, courtesy of the popular Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill, players now know exactly what to do to activate this horrifying skin in the game.

Here's what players need to do: They need to go to their inventory, select any skin and pair it with a suitable skin wrap. According to most folks on Twitter, the chances of activating this glitch are the most on the Floor Is Lava Disarmed LTM and sometimes on Creative Mode.

Next, gamers need to find a Shadow Bomb. If they detonate a Shadow Bomb upon themselves, their Fortnite skin will instantly turn into the "Abominable Skin-man." However, if players go on to collect items and the like, the skin will disappear.

For those curious enough to try this glitch out, remember that once Epic Games catches wind of this one, they will rush to fix it. Until then, loopers are welcome to knock themselves out!

