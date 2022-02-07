Differently abled Fortnite player reveals his unique playstyle to the community

The Fortnite community is filled with incredible talent that ranges from 60 year olds dominating sweaty lobbies to players who are differently abled, showcasing their skills with the building and editing feature. One such differently abled player, who goes by the name Onehandgamer1, has amazed the community with his skills on the island while playing with a controller using a single hand.

The player has uploaded clips of his training, along with a handcam view of his controller to show how he manages to output commands with a single hand. he has surprised the community with his skills and a lot of support has been pouring in ever since the clips went viral on the official Fortnite subreddit.

Oddly enough, the moderators of the official subreddit have removed both the clips that Onehandgamer1 posted and the only clip available is the Fornite Creative subreddit one, posted by the same player.

Differently abled Fortnite gamer streams on Twitch with his unique one-hand technique

Players like Onehandgamer1 need all the support in the world to help keep up their grind so that they can push beyond the limits and get better than they already are. The gaming community is also undergoing a positive change and is starting to recognize such talent. The subreddit is one of the best places where new players can interact with one another.

While it is unknown why the moderators removed the two posts, the support for Onehandgamer1 was overwhelming. The community has respected his grind and practice and some even considered that he can edit and build better than them even with a physical disadvantage.

Onehandgamer1, who also goes by the name Ricardo, has taken his talents beyond just a few clips and now streams on Twitch. He recently started with the streams and players can see his handcam footage with the controller when he streams the game live. He has also claimed on Twitter that his one-hand technique is self-taught.

Currently sitting at 128 followers, this young Fortnite player might go a long way with the support he has been receiving.

