Do free Fortnite skin hacks actually work? Everything players need to know

Fortnite skins and cosmetics remain some of the most sought-after items in the game. Loopers make it a point to possess as many Fortnite skins as possible. Gamers love to add new and exciting Fortnite skins to their collection and flaunt them in the game.

Fortnite Season 7 offered some of the most amazing in-game skins. The developers started by rolling out some summer-themed skins. However, the biggest surprise was the iconic LeBron James skin that was revealed a few days ago.

Stay Tuned...



The @KingJames Outfit drops into the Shop tonight at 8 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ZDKqxFDzPy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 14, 2021

Getting hold of Fortnite skins can turn out to be a costly affair. Therefore, gamers are often on the lookout for free Fortnite skins.

There are certain websites and applications that claim to reward gamers with free Fortnite skins. This article will reveal whether or not these free Fortnite skins will work.

Gamers should stay away from websites claiming to reward with free Fortnite skin

Let's be honest, nothing comes free in this world nowadays. So is the case with Fortnite skins. Epic generates quite a hefty revenue with Fortnite skins. It is expected that the developers will safeguard the game and prevent the intrusion of external websites and applications.

Third party websites and applications are nothing but fraudulent. These websites operate with the intention of retrieving personal information and even Epic IDs from gamers.

These malicious websites and applications highlight the fact that logging into Fortnite through their system will reward gamers with special in-game skins and cosmetics that are absolutely free. However, as soon as gamers try to login, their IDs are confiscated, and they tend to lose significant data and access to the game.

Gamers should stay miles away from these external websites that make these kinds of claims. In case gamers are unable to get hold of every Item Shop skin, it is advisable that they get the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, that roughly stands somewhere close to $10. The battle Pass consists of several cosmetics and skins that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers.

The developers also roll out exclusive quests and events from where gamers can claim in-game items and free Fortnite skins.

In case you missed it, here's how to claim the free Fortnite Surf Strider bundle on PC.



The website appears to be down right now, but there's still plenty of time to get your free skin.https://t.co/ubQFpPyOTX — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) November 16, 2020

These events and promotional stints are not regular and gamers will have to depend upon the developers to release them. However, gamers won’t have to risk their gaming data or ever personal information for the sake of some in-game free skins.

Edited by Gautham Balaji