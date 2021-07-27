Every map change coming to Fortnite after the 17.21 update: Coral Castle, Slurpy Swamp & Corny Complex destroyed, Center POI changes and more

Right on the heels of the 17.20 update, Fortnite has released the 17.21 update. While the former brought in a lot of new items, skins, cosmetics and skin wraps, the latter aims to make some major map changes in Fortnite.

The current Fortnite Season is going really well so far. As players get closer to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8, they are noticing a lot of new changes introduced to the game.

Now, those familiar with the game already know that a roster of map changes toward the end of a season implies an impending season-ending event. With the specific Fortnite map changes brought about by the 17.21 update, many of which are yet to be seen in the game, the end to Season 7 is going to be big.

Major Fortnite map changes brought about by the 17.21 update

Now, leakers and data miners have found hints regarding a number of upcoming changes that will be occurring in the game over the next few weeks or so. Majorly, these map changes will include entire locations being abducted by aliens, the pretext for one of which is already in the game.

According to popular Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX:

A new green abductor has appeared in the middle of the map and the event countdown is now visible for everyone! pic.twitter.com/0YYPG3rSNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

In fact, a deleted tweet by another leaker hints at upcoming changes to the center of the Fortnite map.

Image via Twitter

Additionally, the popular POIs Slurpy Swamp, Coral Castle and Corny Complex will also subsequently be abducted by aliens. This will perhaps be the greatest Fortnite map change of the season so far. Furthermore, HYPEX tweeted that the aforementioned locations might turn into a no-gravity zone following the abduction.

These POIs got updated to be abducted in chunks:



- Slurpy Swamps

- Coral Castle

- Corny Complex — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

While Slurpy, Corny & Coral get abducted they will most likely turn into no gravity zones! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

However, it looks like the idea of aliens abducting Slurpy Swamp is not sitting well with some players. Others have begun to question why Fortnite keeps changing the center of the map so often.

NOT THE SWAMP AGAIN BRO pic.twitter.com/O9HmVvZ7et — big john (@gameshed_) July 27, 2021

Fr bruh we need new poi’s that actually stay in the game and not for one season I wish the map was as chaotic as chp 1 season x I’m sick and tired of landing at the same spots — xAzreall Tv (@Zer0xV) July 27, 2021

It is possible that Epic Games keeps changing the center of the Fortnite map to remove the saturation of action there, which has been a complaint against Fortnite for a while now.

However, it is also possible that the locations of these changes have some other significance as well, with respect to the storyline of this season.

Also read: Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes: Low-gravity zones, Blue Alien Abductor, Rail Gun nerf, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur