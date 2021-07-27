Every map change coming to Fortnite after the 17.21 update: Coral Castle, Slurpy Swamp & Corny Complex destroyed, Center POI changes and more

Right on the heels of the 17.20 update, Fortnite has released the 17.21 update. While the former brought in a lot of new items, skins, cosmetics and skin wraps, the latter aims to make some major map changes in Fortnite.
The current Fortnite Season is going really well so far. As players get closer to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8, they are noticing a lot of new changes introduced to the game.
Now, those familiar with the game already know that a roster of map changes toward the end of a season implies an impending season-ending event. With the specific Fortnite map changes brought about by the 17.21 update, many of which are yet to be seen in the game, the end to Season 7 is going to be big.
Major Fortnite map changes brought about by the 17.21 update
Now, leakers and data miners have found hints regarding a number of upcoming changes that will be occurring in the game over the next few weeks or so. Majorly, these map changes will include entire locations being abducted by aliens, the pretext for one of which is already in the game.
According to popular Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX:
In fact, a deleted tweet by another leaker hints at upcoming changes to the center of the Fortnite map.
Additionally, the popular POIs Slurpy Swamp, Coral Castle and Corny Complex will also subsequently be abducted by aliens. This will perhaps be the greatest Fortnite map change of the season so far. Furthermore, HYPEX tweeted that the aforementioned locations might turn into a no-gravity zone following the abduction.
However, it looks like the idea of aliens abducting Slurpy Swamp is not sitting well with some players. Others have begun to question why Fortnite keeps changing the center of the map so often.
It is possible that Epic Games keeps changing the center of the Fortnite map to remove the saturation of action there, which has been a complaint against Fortnite for a while now.
However, it is also possible that the locations of these changes have some other significance as well, with respect to the storyline of this season.
