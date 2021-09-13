Following the huge live event Operation: Sky Fire, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the game's history, is finally underway. Everything has changed, from the map to the in-game items. That includes new mythic weapons. The Pulse Rifle, Recon Scanner and other IO weapons are no more and are gone with the remains of the alien invasion. Here are all the new ones players can get with the new season.

Every new Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 listed

Fortnite has introduced all-new Mythic weapons to the game, replacing the IO weapons of old.

The new season, officially dubbed Fortnite Cubed, is all about the cubes that were ultimately powering the alien mothership. Now, they're all over the map, wreaking havoc.

Mythic weapons can be obtained through Fortnite NPCs who will sell them for gold bars. Some of the weapons do have variants of other rarities that can come in regular loot drops.

The new Mythic weapons are:

Boss minigun - 24 damage to players with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4 seconds. This is a Mythic only weapon.

- 24 damage to players with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4 seconds. This is a Mythic only weapon. Sideways Minigun - deals 21 damage per bullet with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4.75. This weapon can also come in Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common categories.

Sideways rifle - 32 damage with a fire rate of 3.5 and a reload time of 2.66. This weapon can also come in Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common.

- 32 damage with a fire rate of 3.5 and a reload time of 2.66. This weapon can also come in Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common. Slone's Burst Assault Rifle - 39 damage with a magazine size of 21, a fire rate of 3.4, and a reload time of 2.21. This is a Mythic only weapon.

- 39 damage with a magazine size of 21, a fire rate of 3.4, and a reload time of 2.21. This is a Mythic only weapon. Carnage Symbiote - can grab enemies as well as be used as a glider. This is a Mythic only weapon.

- can grab enemies as well as be used as a glider. This is a Mythic only weapon. Venom Symbiote - can grab enemies as well as be used as a glider. This is a Mythic only weapon.

Two new Mythical Super Powers got added!



Venom Symbiote and Carnage Symbiote pic.twitter.com/G0QgJc1UQd — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) September 13, 2021

Also Read

In addition to these Mythic weapons, an Exotic weapon, the Flight-Knock Pistol, is now in the game. Mythic weapons can only be acquired from NPCs in the game, and there can only be one in a game at a time, so the first person to get to an NPC and buy one will have the only one for that game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi