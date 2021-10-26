Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Combat Shotgun unvault, Secret Bunker unlocked, Cube Queen and more

Fortnite's v18.30 update was recently released, marking one of the final updates that will be present in Chapter 2 Season 8. It unveiled a ton of new items, places and characters. It's not as big of an update as v18.21 that introduced the Cube Queen and saw her hovering over the brand new POI, the Convergence. However, it's still substantial as Fortnite continues to add content and items for Chapter 2 Season 8. Here are all the new additions from the update.

All new additions from Fortnite v18.30 update

Cube Queen

The Cube Queen may have made her first in-game appearance in v18.21, but v18.30 is her update. She is now finally an unlockable skin for Battle Pass owners. She has challenges applied to her that will unlock the skin, cosmetics and variant styles. Her challenges are:

Survive storm phases while carrying a Sideways weapon (5) - Cube Queen skin

Eliminate a player with a Sideways minigun (1) - Last Cube Standing

Shakedown opponents (2) - The Queen's Court loading screen

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for three seconds - Last Reality Matrix

Complete all page 1 Cube Queen challenges - Last Reality Matrix Obliterator

Deal damage to players with a Sideways Scythe (150) - Reality Render Obliterator

Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board - Regal Visage spray

Get headshots with the Sideways Rifle (2) - Queen's Anthem music

Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks once - Queen's Procession Obliterator

Complete all Cube Queen quests - Queen's Procession Islandbane

Page one of her challenges is live, while page two is not out yet.

Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun could be making a return soon as it is featured in the weapon vote. The Shockwave Launcher and the Combat Assault Rifle have been winners of previous votes, but now the Combat Shotgun (which has been vaulted for some time) will be up against the Boogie Bomb. Players can vote by spending gold bars at voting machines to get their favorite item back in Fortnite.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games has made a proper Boogie Bomb VS Combat Shotgun Voting image for the blog post Epic Games has made a proper Boogie Bomb VS Combat Shotgun Voting image for the blog post https://t.co/O61sRvGZMa

Secret bunker

Doctor Slone has slowly been making her way to the bunker the entire season and has finally arrived and unlocked it. The bunker was a bit underwhelming to many players with not much being inside of it. However, it's highly likely to play a huge role in the next season(s).

New weapons

Two new weapons have been added as part of the update: the Icy Grappler and the Combat Pistol. Icy Grappler will give Fortnite players an extra boost during use. The gun works by blasting out an icy path and making the player travel swiftly through it, but only once. The Combat Pistol has also been introduced. This pistol can come in all rarities, Common to Legendary. The pistol can be found in any loot places currently.

The Icy Grappler will only have one use. (Image via Epic Games)

New NPC punchcards

Fortnite is adding five new punchcards, including three brand new NPCs. These are the NPCs and their locations:

Ember - on the hill to the north of Corny Crops

Shadow Ops - in Lazy Lake at the southern end of town

Sledgehammer - crash site to the northeast of Holly Hedges

Dusk - west of Lazy Lake (already there)

Torin - northeast of the Convergence (already there)

These NPCs will offer players up to 750,000 XP upon completion of all their challenges.

Edited by Danyal Arabi