Fan-favorite Fortnite vehicle is all set to return in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and players can explore a brand new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of exclusive content. Apart from the Battle Pass, there are new POIs, new NPCs, weapons, movement mechanics and a lot more to check.

Dataminers and leakers have been hard at work since yesterday, mining out intel about what will be added to the game throughout the new season.

New leaks have suggested that one of the fan-favorite vehicles from the past is returning to the game. With IO Titan Tanks and Helicopters in the sky, loopers already have a ton of navigable items to choose from.

However, based on the leaks, Baller is returning to the Battle Royale title and will come in a redesigned manner.

Baller to return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 but it might bring a few surprises of its own

Popular leaker Hypex has suggested that Baller from Chapter 1 Season 8 is returning to the game after a long time. Inspired by the Overwatch character Wrecking Ball, this spherical transport was once the favorite of the community back when players could grapple and dash with it on the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW UPCOMING VEHICLE (BALLERS v2)

- Codename: "HamsterBallPrototype"

- It has 400 Health



LARGE VEHICLES HP (probably tanks or blimps):

- 2500 NEW UPCOMING VEHICLE (BALLERS v2)- Codename: "HamsterBallPrototype"- It has 400 HealthLARGE VEHICLES HP (probably tanks or blimps):- 2500

Based on the leaks, players will be seeing a new version of the Baller in the game. Previously, the vehicle had 150 hitpoints but the new version of it in the game files has about 400.

The code name for this new version of the Baller in-game files is "HamsterBallPrototype." Hypex is positive that this is the new version of the spherical one-man vehicle from Chapter 1.

The item is also visible on one of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 loading screens which has an IO drill. Upon close inspection, loopers can spot the Baller inside the ground cross-section of the picture.

The Baller has a few properties which include swinging and breaking builds with ease. However, swinging the Baller can cost players the vehicle as well as their health as it takes a ton of damage upon impact after aerial time.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable Bar funding returns! Chip in bars towards pro-resistance weapons and vehicles. And take things further by funding the installation of turrets, including the “heavy turret” made for confronting vehicles. #Fortnite Bar funding returns! Chip in bars towards pro-resistance weapons and vehicles. And take things further by funding the installation of turrets, including the “heavy turret” made for confronting vehicles. #Fortnite https://t.co/fseEVy2OUF

However, these mechanics might change in the new version of the Baller as it now has more hitpoints than before. Players can also expect new functions to be added to the vehicle, especially weapons like turrets and missiles.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul