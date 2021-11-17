Fortnite accidently grants free Victor Elite skins to players

Fortnite has had its fair share of mixups when it comes to accidental skin rewards. However, if there's a glitch or an issue, it is quickly resolved and the players are given something in exchange for the inconvenience caused to the community.

Yesterday, the FNCS Grand Royale Community Cup was held and players were given a free skin by accident. The Victor Elite skin was given to players for free due to a glitch the game experienced and Epic Games seems to be aware of the issue. Players who experienced the free handout won't get to hold on to the skin for very long as Epic Games is working to reverse the change.

FNCS Grand Royale glitch causes Fortnite to give a free skin

The appearance of the Victor Elite skin in many Fortnite players' lockers was unintentional and caused by a glitch. The Victor Elite skin was scheduled to be awarded to the top performing teams in each region, as part of the winnings from the cup.

FNCS Grand Royale Community Cup participants were wrongly given this skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, the tournament and its leaderboard glitched and gave the skin to just about everyone who participated in a match or two. While this was a welcome move for the people who got it, Fortnite wasn't going to let players who haven't earned the skin keep the cosmetic.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware of a points issue in the Grand Royale Community Cup. Some players may have received the Victor Elite Outfit by mistake and we will be removing the Outfit from those accounts while we fix the leaderboard. We'll let you know when this is complete. We're aware of a points issue in the Grand Royale Community Cup. Some players may have received the Victor Elite Outfit by mistake and we will be removing the Outfit from those accounts while we fix the leaderboard. We'll let you know when this is complete. https://t.co/MXbY3SRRBR

As a result, Fortnite removed the Victor Elite skin from the accounts that unintentionally received it and is working towards fixing the leaderboard. Eventually, the skin will only be awarded to the proper recipients and this will be decided by Epic Games. Many players feel a little bit sleighted by Epic Games and are upset with how they're handling the situation.

OA Politikos @codepolitikos @FortniteStatus @FNCompetitive Interesting language you decided to use… It wasn’t a “points issue,” you literally published a point system and then decided to change the format AFTER the event was over. Sometimes it feels like you’re going out of your way to mess with your community 💀 @FortniteStatus @FNCompetitive Interesting language you decided to use… It wasn’t a “points issue,” you literally published a point system and then decided to change the format AFTER the event was over. Sometimes it feels like you’re going out of your way to mess with your community 💀

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many fans feel like this was mishandled by Epic Games, which is usually not the case. Regardless, it looks like Fortnite players will not be holding onto the Victor Elite skin even if they were gifted it by accident. Fortnite often rewards players with an alternative when the game messes up in such a fashion, but this doesn't seem to be the case this time around.

Edited by Danyal Arabi