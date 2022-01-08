Fortnite adds new Dinosaur 'Butter Cake' and players say it's the cutest thing ever

Fortnite has finally added the long-awaited dinosaurs. Players were teased with leaks of them and finally saw them in the initial Chapter 3 trailer, but they hadn't made it into the game yet. Now it's here, it's called Butter Cake, and it looks like a huge (cute) success.

Almost every single part of Chapter 3 has been a huge success for Fortnite. The battle pass, the storyline, the map and everything else has been great. Butter Cake figures to make that list, too. Many players already love it and have dubbed it the cutest thing ever.

Butter Cake finally makes it into Fortnite, fans love it

Butter Cake was teased in a short clip yesterday with Boba Fett. It was mainly to announce the final day for the Book of Boba Fett section in the Item Shop, but Butter Cake completely stole the show.

Fortnite @FortniteGame *Engaging hyperdrive*



Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! *Engaging hyperdrive*Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! https://t.co/5hy5beVSq4

Butter Cake's mechanics are largely unknown, though clearly it can jump really high. Leaks say players will be challenged to throw a butter berry nearby it, so that may be very difficult if Butter Cake turns out to be hostile, dangerous and difficult to kill.

The dinosaurs have been hibernating and are almost ready to come out and potentially wreak havoc. Either Boba Fett did something to disturb it, or they're going to be hostile. This wouldn't be the first hostile dinosaur that Fortnite has used, but raptors were way less cute and far more annoying.

Raptors were the first dinosaur in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The snow will begin melting all over the map, which means that Butter Cake will be uncovered finally. One player pointed out that Butter Cake may be territorial and come with its own new POI.

Fortnite is going big with Chapter 3 Season 1. There were leaks of ridable animals coming in Chapter 3, so who knows what else is planned for this season? So far, every single thing has been a success and based on the early reactions, Butter Cake will be as well.

