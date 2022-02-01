Fortnite adds The Rock's legendary 'Eye Brow' emote, and it's fine tuned to perfection 

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up in Fortnite, fans were beside themselves. That effect increased dramatically when The Foundation looked at Jonesy and gave him a singular raised eyebrow.

That facial expression has become somewhat infamous and synonymous with The Rock. Fortnite is now bringing it into the game and doing it pretty well.

HYPEX @HYPEX #Chapter3 THEY ACTUALLY DID THE EYEBROW RAISE FOR THE ROCK LMAOOO THIS WAS INSANE!!! #FortniteChapter3 THEY ACTUALLY DID THE EYEBROW RAISE FOR THE ROCK LMAOOO THIS WAS INSANE!!! #FortniteChapter3 #Chapter3 https://t.co/Ce158IQMu3

Fortnite adds eyebrow emote for The Foundation, skin coming soon

The Foundation was one of the biggest skins coming to Fortnite this season. Dwayne Johnson's The Foundation has been one of the most anticipated skins in a season with Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Boba Fett, Green Goblin and more.

Fortunately, players will only have to wait a couple more days. Leaks suggest that the skin and the related challenges will go live in a couple of days but have also uncovered all the cosmetics coming with the skin.

The headliner from the cosmetics side of things is a brand new, built-in emote. When activated, The Foundation will remove his helmet and raise one eyebrow. It's a perfect rendition of the classic facial expression.

There is a masked and unmasked skin version, much like the Spider-Man: No Way Home skin. It seems likely that this emote will serve as the bridge between the two and give players a fun Easter egg with the eyebrow raise.

Leaks have also given players a bit of information on what the challenges will be:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary

Deal melee damage to opponents (100)

Assist in eliminating Gunnar

Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10

Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern (3)

Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching

Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (500)

Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (1000)

Use shield potions in a single match (4)

Hire a Character and travel 1000 metres with them

Complete all of The Foundation Quests

Covert Canyon is a new POI (Image via Epic Games)

These have not been confirmed by Epic Games and are subject to change. However, there's a good chance this is precisely what Fortnite players will need to do to unlock The Foundation and all the cosmetics.

